SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe's Reaction to Duke's First Win: It's Time to Dance

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe often dances in the locker room after big wins. After losing the first four games of the season, was a win over Syracuse worth dancing over?

“Absolutely,” he said after the game. “How would I not? I think they’ve all been waiting for that moment, as I have, and we had a good time just letting off a lot of steam. That moment is so much fun to go in there. You’re so close to those guys. I can’t tell you the joy in my heart. People forget I’ve been in these guys’ homes I know their parents. I know the sacrifice they’re making, the sacrifice … their parents aren’t getting to see their sons. It’s time to dance. There was a lot of emotion in that locker room.”

Then it was time to get back to work

“First of all, we have to believe that running to an issue, never running away is a Duke standard—a Duke football standard. It’s how we climb the mountain. It’s not running away from any challenge, and when we got beat, we still got better. When you win, you’d better get better. That’s the next step. I told them in the locker room, after all the dancing and the happy, I said our Sunday and our Tuesday and Wednesday can’t be the same as last week. They have to be better. Nothing stays the same. No relationship, nothing on earth stays the same. It’s going to get better or it’s going to get worse. So we have to take that mentality to work with us.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlie Ham Wins ACC Player of Week Award

Redshirt freshman placekicker Charlie Ham has 12 points against Syracuse in Duke's first win of the season. The performance earned him the ACC Specialist of the Week Award, the second Blue Devil to win a weekly ACC award this year.

ShawnKrest

Lakers Team Bus Reportedly Leaves Quinn Cook Behind After Winning Title

Quinn Cook won his second NBA championship on Sunday night, but his celebration was muted when the Lakers team bus reportedly left him behind at the arena. Cook pleaded with teammates on social media to come back and get him.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Is Excited to Play Football Again

After four tough losses to start the season, Duke broke through against Syracuse. Quarterback Chase Brice discusses the lift the team got from a win, as well as the need to limit turnovers.

ShawnKrest

Charles Bediako Has Duke in Final Five

Duke made the cut for Canadian 2021 center Charles Bediako. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from big man Paolo Banchero, but Duke is also competing with Michigan, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State for Bediako

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: We Clicked Last Week, This Week We Finished

Chase Brice earned his first win as a starting quarterback. Brice discussed Duke's win at Syracuse, the run game, and his own fumble and brief benching

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson: We Can Run on Any Team We Play

Duke ran for 363 yards in Saturday's win over Syracuse, led by Deon Jackson's 169. Jackson discusses his big game and his tandem with running back Mataeo Durant.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Thank Goodness We Won the Fourth Quarter"

It took five weeks, but Duke got its first win of the season. David Cutcliffe discusses the win over Syracuse and the prospect of playing the toughest schedule in Duke history

ShawnKrest

Duke Uses Run Game, Defense to Overcome Mistakes, Syracuse

Duke held the ball for 19 and a half minutes longer than Syracuse and had two backs top 100 yards rushing. Still, the Blue Devils had to overcome turnovers and mistakes to get past the Orange

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads north looking for the season's first win at Syracuse. The Blue Devils are favored against the Orange and will look to get its up-tempo offense clicking. Syracuse runs a no-huddle, so things will be moving in the Dome. We'll have updates and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest

Deon Jackson: Duke Running Game Getting Into a Groove

Duke's running game showed signs of rounding into form last week. Deon Jackson believes he and Mataeo Durant are beginning to get into a groove.

ShawnKrest