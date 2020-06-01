BlueDevilCountry
David Cutcliffe: We Must See Real Change

ShawnKrest

Coach David Cutcliffe released a statement on his Twitter feed, addressing the nationwide protests over the weekend, following the death of George Floyd. Cutcliffe introduced his statement by saying, “Just a few words and thoughts that life experiences have led me to believe.”

"I'm not much of a fan of tweeting my opinions on social issues,” he wrote. “I don't see my thoughts as being important to anyone. But, I am sad. I'm a child of the 50s and 60s and I know we haven't made enough progress in the area of racial relations. We must see real change!! I have developed many great relationships with young men over 45 years of coaching football. Obviously many are African American men. I have an African American son that has been in our family since his freshman year of high school. These many years have proven to me that racism has continued to be a broad problem in our society and a part of that problem has been far too many young black men being mistreated, and yes, killed by some police officers. It's frightening what I've heard from so many young men I love. I also know many of the finest individuals I've met in my life are police officers. As I see it, the broad brush so many people use to paint a race, a profession, or a culture create the seed of hate and mistrust that continue in our society. Respect for all individuals is the best path for peace. We all reserve the right to choose our friends, our comrades, our teammates...as well as who we would rather not spend time with... but we must respect ALL INDIVIDUALS! Love is a far more powerful emotion than hate! Crime will never be an answer to solve or heal crime! It's ugly when those who don't care for a cause TAKE the opportunity to burn and steal. We pray for you to find peace. Coach Dungy spoke to this well. Use a spiritual approach because this answer is beyond the human condition. We pray to you Lord and God of all to bring peace and understanding to each of us, protect the innocent, and heal the anger that so many are having to deal with."

Duke Offers 2022 Receiver C.J. Williams

Duke has offered four-star wide receiver CJ Williams, joining a crowded chase. Nearly 60 percent of all Power Five teams have already offered the 2022 pass catching standout.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler will be finishing his high school career in a new state. Chandler transferred from his Memphis high school to a school in Kansas. He has Duke in his top five college choices.

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Detained By Police, Tommy Amaker Offers Support

Ohio State's Seth Towns, who was an early grad transfer target of Duke this offseason, was detained by police in a protest in Columbus on Friday. His former coach, ex-Blue Devil Tommy Amaker, offered his support of Towns.

ShawnKrest

Linebacker Langston Patterson Picks Up Duke Offer

Class of 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson is the younger brother of Clemson LB Kane. He's picking up steam on the recruiting trail, as Duke joined a dozen other schools in offering him a scholarship.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Dylan Merrell Commits to Duke

Three-star Dylan Merrell became the eleventh member of Duke's class of 2021 when the DB/RB from Alpharetta, Georgia committed to the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?

At some point, Mike Krzyzewski will step down as Duke's head coach. We look at the candidates to replace him, a group that has more than 1,800 combined wins and 39 NCAA appearances.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving on Forbes Highest Paid List

For the fifth year in a row, Kyrie Irving made Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes, moving up one spot from last year. He's joined by Zion WIlliamson, giving Duke two former players on the list for the first time since 2018.

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel and Family Fund ALS Breakthrough at Duke

When Jeff Capel's father was suffering with ALS in 2017, he and his family helped fund research at Duke to help fight the disease. He may be at Pitt now, but Capel's fund has begun to pay off with a promising clinical trial.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Duke extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. The Richmond, Virginia 2022 pass catcher combines physicality and speed.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

Duke has offered 2022 right tackle Zach Rice, a strong blocker who has heard from many of the nation's top programs. He also is a self-proclaimed Miami fan because of the eight-lateral game against the Blue Devils, so this one is personal for Coach Cut.

ShawnKrest