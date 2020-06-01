BlueDevilCountry
Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: I'm Proud to Stand With Them

ShawnKrest

A day before head coach David Cutcliffe issued a statement on the protests surrounding George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, Duke co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Matt Guerrieri issued his own statement on Twitter.

Guerrieri introduced his remarks by saying, “I hope to be a part of the change. #CoachesStandForJustice" He posted a photo of himself with several Blue Devils players. Of the 41 players pictured with Guerrieri, 36 are African-American.

"I have not walked in the young men's shoes in this photo,” Guerrieri posted, “But, I am proud to be standing with them. As a white man, I do not know what it is like to be black in America. But, I do believe it's important to stand up for what is right and against what is wrong. I am fortunate to be a coach and mentor. With that job comes great opportunity and responsibility. It is important to me to listen, learn, and be an advocate. These guys are my family. We may look different, act different, and believe in different things. But, we come together recognizing and appreciating those differences as a team. As coaches, we have a platform. And that platform must be used for good.”

He then repeated, “I hope to be a part of the change. #CoachesStandForJustice."

Several Blue Devils players retweeted Guerrieri’s message, including Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II, Lummie Young III, Chase Brice and Gunnar Holmberg. Others liked it, including Leonard Johnson and Darrell Harding Jr.

Guerrieri has been a member of Duke’s staff since 2012.

David Cutcliffe: We Must See Real Change

Duke coach David Cutcliffe issued a statement on the nationwide protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of police. "I am sad," he said. "We must see real change."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Receiver C.J. Williams

Duke has offered four-star wide receiver CJ Williams, joining a crowded chase. Nearly 60 percent of all Power Five teams have already offered the 2022 pass catching standout.

ShawnKrest

Kennedy Chandler Transfers For Senior Year

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler will be finishing his high school career in a new state. Chandler transferred from his Memphis high school to a school in Kansas. He has Duke in his top five college choices.

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Detained By Police, Tommy Amaker Offers Support

Ohio State's Seth Towns, who was an early grad transfer target of Duke this offseason, was detained by police in a protest in Columbus on Friday. His former coach, ex-Blue Devil Tommy Amaker, offered his support of Towns.

ShawnKrest

Linebacker Langston Patterson Picks Up Duke Offer

Class of 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson is the younger brother of Clemson LB Kane. He's picking up steam on the recruiting trail, as Duke joined a dozen other schools in offering him a scholarship.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Dylan Merrell Commits to Duke

Three-star Dylan Merrell became the eleventh member of Duke's class of 2021 when the DB/RB from Alpharetta, Georgia committed to the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?

At some point, Mike Krzyzewski will step down as Duke's head coach. We look at the candidates to replace him, a group that has more than 1,800 combined wins and 39 NCAA appearances.

ShawnKrest

by

BBQPaul

Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving on Forbes Highest Paid List

For the fifth year in a row, Kyrie Irving made Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes, moving up one spot from last year. He's joined by Zion WIlliamson, giving Duke two former players on the list for the first time since 2018.

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel and Family Fund ALS Breakthrough at Duke

When Jeff Capel's father was suffering with ALS in 2017, he and his family helped fund research at Duke to help fight the disease. He may be at Pitt now, but Capel's fund has begun to pay off with a promising clinical trial.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Duke extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. The Richmond, Virginia 2022 pass catcher combines physicality and speed.

ShawnKrest