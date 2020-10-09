SI.com
Deon Jackson: Duke Running Game Getting Into a Groove

ShawnKrest

Duke’s running game showed signs of clicking last week, against Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils hope their tandem of Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant continue to make progress as the season goes on.

“I feel very confident, for the most part,” Jackson said. “We just have to lock in and focus a little bit more. I feel like as we ease more and more into the season, me and Mataeo are going to be able to get in a much better groove than we have before. As you can see from this past game, when we get going, it’s hard to stop us. It opens up a lot of things, being able to run the ball. It definitely opens up the passing game more and allows teams to play things much more honest. Once we get the run game going, I see us moving the ball downfield a lot more. So definitely us being able to get into a groove together is going to be a challenge for teams. As long as we keep that up, we’ll be in a good spot this year.”

Duke’s offense also needs to improve in the red zone, which has been a priority.

“It’s definitely huge,” Jackson said. “Something we talked about, especially after the first few games. I noticed we’d drive downfield, get to the red zone, stall out and settle for three. We’re putting a big emphasis on getting points and touchdowns once we get that far. It’s something we’ve been focusing on. I’m glad we improved on it last week.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Sideline Mask Policy

While some coaches have been taken to task for being lax about masks on the sideline, David Cutcliffe and Duke have been careful and disciplined. Coach Cut discusses the Blue Devils' sideline mask policy

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Should "Get Into Teams"

Duke junior Joey Baker is optimistic about this year's Blue Devils team. He thinks they'll "get into" opponents. He's also working on being a more vocal leader, patterning himself after Jack White

ShawnKrest

Deon Jackson: Duke Has "Sour Taste" After Last Year's Loss to Syracuse

Deon Jackson remembers last season's 49-6 loss to Syracuse. He says he still has "a sour taste in my mouth" from the game. He's busy preparing for the Orange's 3-3-5 defense

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Facing Syracuse, Learning to Win

Duke got blown out by Syracuse last year, which coach David Cutcliffe calls "a real low point." He discusses facing the Orange this year and the process of learning to win

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: "Probably Unlikely" That Duke Will Play In Front of Fans

Duke junior Joey Baker is planning on a season with empty stands. He said it's "probably unlikely" that fans will be able to see the Blue Devils in person and the team is preparing to bring their own energy

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Final Four For Caleb Houstan

Top Duke 2021 recruiting target Caleb Houstan named his final four schools, and the Blue Devils made the cut. Coach K will need to beat out Michigan, Virginia and Alabama to add Houstan to his class

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: I Think Duke Will Be Good Defensively

Duke junior Joey Baker is ready to take on a leadership role with this year's Blue Devils. He thinks the team's versatility will help Duke be strong on defense. He's also impressed with DJ Steward

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Playing Syracuse

Duke heads to Syracuse looking to snap a four-game season-opening slump. Coach David Cutcliffe previews the game against the Orange

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Has Had "Some Awesome Practices"

Joey Baker is one of the experienced leaders on Duke's team this year. He discusses how the early practices are going, his new role, and what he's worked on in his game

ShawnKrest

Duke's Leonard Johnson: Syracuse is Good but Very Beatable

Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson says the Blue Devils are preparing to face Syracuse's no-huddle offense. Johnson also thinks the Cuse is a good team but very beatable.

ShawnKrest