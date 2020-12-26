HomeBasketballFootball
Derrick Tangelo Joins Drew Jordan in Duke Transfer Portal

Pair of senior defensive linemen the latest to depart
Duke continues to lose players to the NCAA transfer portal following the Blue Devils’ 2-9 season.

The latest two players to look to finish their college careers elsewhere were both standouts on the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo reportedly entered the portal earlier this week, although he has not announced anything publicly.

Tangelo had 40 tackles, 24 solo, for Duke this past season. He added four tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit, three forced fumbles and one recovery.

Tangelo follows end Drew Jordan, who has transferred to Michigan State. He tweeted the news of his decision on Christmas Eve.

Jordan had 35 tackles, 12 solo, with 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one hit and three fumble recoveries.

The linemen join several other defensive players, including linebacker Brandon Hill and safety Marquis Waters, who have entered the portal this offseason. Safety Michael Carter II also announced he was leaving for the NFL.

All five players were seniors this past season and have another year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s ruling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, on offense, running back Deon Jackson announced he was headed to the NFL after playing four years at Duke, even though he had an extra year of eligibility.

Graduate transfer Chase Brice, a redshirt junior this past season, announced he will be transferring to Appalachian State after one year as Duke’s quarterback.

Return man and wide receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson, also a redshirt junior, has also reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Football

