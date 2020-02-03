BlueDevilCountry
Stanford's Devery Hamilton Chooses Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke landed its second graduate transfer in as many days on Monday, when former Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton announced he would finish his college career with the Blue Devils. Hamilton made the announcement on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be attending Duke University next year to continue playing football and to pursue a graduate degree!” Hamilton posted. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process. It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this one.”

I am thankful for my time at Stanford and everyone who has helped me while I was here. It has been an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to pursue my dreams on and off the field, and I have grown as a person in my 4 years here. I’m thankful to have had great teammates whom I have created lifelong bonds with, and I look forward to what y’all do in the future. I will miss y’all! With that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be attending Duke Univeristy next year to continue playing football and to pursue a graduate degree! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process. It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this one.

Hamilton visited Duke over the weekend, along with Clemson quarterback Chase Brice, who announced he was Duke bound on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton is a 6-foot-7, 301-pounder from Ellicott City, Maryland arrived at Stanford as a four-star recruit. He was rated the tenth-best tackle in the class by Scout, 22 by 247Sports and 24 by Rivals.

After redshirting 2016, Hamilton played 12 games in 2017 and 11 in 2018. He started six games over that span at three different positions. Last season, he started four games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Hamilton chose Duke over Pitt and Indiana, where he had already visited since entering the transfer portal following the season.

Duke loses one member of its offensive line, starting left guard Casey Holman, who was a redshirt senior last season. Hamilton made three starts at left guard as a sophomore and three last season and could just step into that hole. Or, if Duke shuffles its line under new offensive line coach Greg Frey, Hamilton has starting experience at right guard (three games) and left tackle (one).

Duke’s line returns four 2019 starters—left tackle Casey Holman, a rising sophomore, right tackle Jacob Monk (sophomore), right guard Rakavius Chambers (senior) and center Jack Wohlabaugh (senior).

