SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's Devery Hamilton: Happy to Be Back at Tackle

ShawnKrest

Duke graduate transfer Devery Hamilton arrived in the offseason from Stanford, where he played four of the five offensive line positions. He’s happy to be back at tackle, although he’s still not sure which side.

“I’ve been working at tackle on both sides with the ones and twos,” he said. “(Duke offensive line) coach Greg Frey said we don’t have a depth chart yet. We’re just going out competing every day, playing football. I’m definitely looking forward to playing tackle again. It’s been great in the past to play every single position except center to show my versatility, but my skill set is definitely tailored toward playing tackle. I’m excited to get back to that.”

Hamilton brings experience to a line that started two freshmen last year and also has another graduate student in former Ohio State center Jack Wohlabaugh.

“I’m super excited about this group this year,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got old guys returning with experience, and young guys coming along as well. Like I said, we don’t have a depth chart, so it could be a combination of five guys out there nobody’s seen before yet on the first day. We’re coming along well. The old guys are helping teach the young guys—playbook, fundamentals, things like that. As much as we can off the field, we’re still trying to build that chemistry. I know it was a little difficult for me at first, being the new guy. Since camp has started, we’ve been spending more time together. The chemistry’s definitely growing. I’m excited to see what we do this year.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke in NBA Update: Jayson Tatum Scores 32 in Playoff Opener

The NBA Playoffs opened, and Jayson Tatum led the way with a career high 32 points. Lance Thomas also had a big day, making his postseason debut after nine years and 399 regular season games.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Named to NABC Advisory Committee

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was one of 11 players named to the first-ever NABC Player Development Coalition. The group will give feedback to the national coaches organization on issues related to the sport

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on 2021 Running Back Roman Hemby

Duke continues to search for a 2021 running back commitment, after Bel Air, Maryland's Roman Hemby chose Maryland over Duke. The Blue Devils had made Hemby's final six.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Named to List of Women's Basketball's Most Influential

New Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson was named to a list of the most influential people in women's basketball. Despite having just a month on the job, she was one of six ACC coaches named to the list.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Our Leadership Needs to Step Up

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is not happy with the different power conferences taking different approaches to the fall. He sees a lack of leadership at the top and wants someone to step up

ShawnKrest

Gary Trent Jr. Advances to NBA Playoffs, Grayson Allen Eliminated

The NBA held its first play-in for the eighth seed in the West, and Gary Trent helped lead Portland past Grayson Allen's Memphis to secure a matchup against Quinn Cook and the Lakers

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: I Believe We Can Play All 11 Games

Duke has an 11 game schedule, but it's still uncertain if the Blue Devils will play all 11. Head coach David Cutcliffe knows the risks, but he's confident.

ShawnKrest

Derrick Tangelo, Deon Jackson on Duke's First Day in Pads

Duke went full speed in pads for the first time this season on Friday. Seniors Derrick Tangelo and Deon Jackson discuss the move to full pads and look back on the first week of training camp.

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Prepare For NBA Playoffs

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Friday, and 10 former Duke players will advance to the postseason. Here's a playoff preview as well as a look at Duke's NBA Playoffs scoring list

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on 2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler

2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler has called Duke his "dream school," but he chose not to pursue his dream, instead choosing Tennessee and giving the Blue Devils a second big loss on the 2021 recruiting trail. Where does Coach K go next?

ShawnKrest