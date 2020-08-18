Duke's Devery Hamilton: Happy to Be Back at Tackle

Duke graduate transfer Devery Hamilton arrived in the offseason from Stanford, where he played four of the five offensive line positions. He’s happy to be back at tackle, although he’s still not sure which side.

“I’ve been working at tackle on both sides with the ones and twos,” he said. “(Duke offensive line) coach Greg Frey said we don’t have a depth chart yet. We’re just going out competing every day, playing football. I’m definitely looking forward to playing tackle again. It’s been great in the past to play every single position except center to show my versatility, but my skill set is definitely tailored toward playing tackle. I’m excited to get back to that.”

Hamilton brings experience to a line that started two freshmen last year and also has another graduate student in former Ohio State center Jack Wohlabaugh.

“I’m super excited about this group this year,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got old guys returning with experience, and young guys coming along as well. Like I said, we don’t have a depth chart, so it could be a combination of five guys out there nobody’s seen before yet on the first day. We’re coming along well. The old guys are helping teach the young guys—playbook, fundamentals, things like that. As much as we can off the field, we’re still trying to build that chemistry. I know it was a little difficult for me at first, being the new guy. Since camp has started, we’ve been spending more time together. The chemistry’s definitely growing. I’m excited to see what we do this year.”