Three-Star Offensive Tackle Diego Pounds Has Duke Among Leaders

ShawnKrest

Diego Pounds is a three-star offensive tackle in the class of 2021 with more than three dozen offers. He recently released his list of top schools, as he begins to narrow his college search.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pounder out of Raleigh’s Millbrook High is the No. 438 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 41 tackle and the No. 25 North Carolina prospect.

He’s visited Duke for a pair of junior days this year, including one in early March that was one of the last in-person visits before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college campuses across the country.

Pounds posted logos of 15 schools he considers his current leaders on his Twitter account, and the Blue Devils made the cut. So did ACC rivals Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Miami and NC State. Others in the top 15 are Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State and Appalachian State.

Power Five schools who have offered but didn’t make his top 15 include Arkansas, Syracuse, Virginia, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Mississippi State.

Pounds is mobile and athletic and refuses to quit on a play. He introduces himself immediately on his highlight film, pancaking a man while pass blocking. Pounds goes to a ground with the defender, somersaults and regains his feet to hit the player again as he gets back up.

In the second clip, he drives a hapless defensive lineman backward 10 yards as he run blocks on a 15-yard touchdown.

Playing primarily left tackle on Millbrook, Pounds throws smaller defenders to the ground with a shrug of the shoulders and is also able to get out and move, blocking downfield or pulling to open holes in the run game.

Duke is in with plenty of big boys in the recruiting battle. Pounds would be a welcome addition to any Power Five line, with the size and athletic ability to make a difference from the outset.

