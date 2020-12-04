Defensive Lineman Mandela Tobin Chooses Duke

Duke added a versatile defensive lineman to the class of 2021 when Mandela Tobin of San Diego’s Westview High committed to the Blue Devils.

Tobin played defensive tackle and end for Westview recording nine sacks as a sophomore and four as a junior, along with 10 tackles for loss.

Tobin chose Duke over Nebraska and Kansas in a hat ceremony at his school that was broadcast on Good Morning San Diego.

Duke did not make Tobin’s top five—Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada and Fresno State—which he announced in September. Duke offered him later that month, which moved the Blue Devils up on his list of contenders.

“Where do I even start?” Tobin said of his decision. “Duke is such a phenomenal school. Just with what they have to offer academically. I see myself really becoming such a impactful person in the world just through that university. The football there is really good. They’re on the rise right now. They have some of the best pass rushers in the nation in Victor (Dimukeje) and Chris (Rumph II). That tells me the (defensive line) coach (Ben Albert) knows what he’s doing over there. He’s not messing around.”

Mandela, whose family is from Nigeria, is named after former South African president Nelson Mandela.

“He was such a great leader, such a great president,” Tobin said. “He was basically the MLK of Africa. Everyone knows him. … It’s such an important and powerful name. I’m really lucky to have such a unique name.”

Tobin is the 19th member of Duke’s class of 2021 and the second defensive lineman.