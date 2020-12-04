HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Defensive Lineman Mandela Tobin Chooses Duke

Picked Blue Devils over Nebraska, Kansas
Author:
Publish date:

Duke added a versatile defensive lineman to the class of 2021 when Mandela Tobin of San Diego’s Westview High committed to the Blue Devils.

Tobin played defensive tackle and end for Westview recording nine sacks as a sophomore and four as a junior, along with 10 tackles for loss.

Tobin chose Duke over Nebraska and Kansas in a hat ceremony at his school that was broadcast on Good Morning San Diego.

Duke did not make Tobin’s top five—Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada and Fresno State—which he announced in September. Duke offered him later that month, which moved the Blue Devils up on his list of contenders.

“Where do I even start?” Tobin said of his decision. “Duke is such a phenomenal school. Just with what they have to offer academically. I see myself really becoming such a impactful person in the world just through that university. The football there is really good. They’re on the rise right now. They have some of the best pass rushers in the nation in Victor (Dimukeje) and Chris (Rumph II). That tells me the (defensive line) coach (Ben Albert) knows what he’s doing over there. He’s not messing around.”

Mandela, whose family is from Nigeria, is named after former South African president Nelson Mandela.

“He was such a great leader, such a great president,” Tobin said. “He was basically the MLK of Africa. Everyone knows him. … It’s such an important and powerful name. I’m really lucky to have such a unique name.”

Tobin is the 19th member of Duke’s class of 2021 and the second defensive lineman.

moore-5fca9ebbb639e84c303418c2_Dec_04_2020_20_52_33
Football

Florida Athlete Jaquez Moore Commits to Duke

tobin
Football

Defensive Lineman Mandela Tobin Chooses Duke

brakefield-5fc920d0b639e84c30340c9e_Dec_03_2020_17_37_56
Basketball

No Position, No Problem for Duke's Jaemyn Brakefield

mbb_duke_coppin_state_20201128_0083
Basketball

Duke Reschedules Gardner-Webb, Postpones Elon

USATSI_13647157_168388396_lowres
Football

Chris Katrenick Enters Transfer Portal

mbb_duke_coppin_state_20201128_0086
Basketball

Duke's Jaemyn Brakefield: I Do All the Things You Can't Coach

USATSI_15184577_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Duke Targets Patrick Baldwin, Trevor Keels, Charles Bediako on SI99

USATSI_15181301_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin In Top 8 of SI99

coach_k_msu-5fc70c17caad46044ff1cb1f_Dec_02_2020_3_41_16
Basketball

Postgame Wrap: Thoughts on Duke's Loss to Michigan State