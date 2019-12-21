DukeMaven
Duke Adds Grad Transfer From Michigan

ShawnKrest

On National Signing Day, Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that the Blue Devils were still looking to add help on the offensive line and secondary.

He took care of one of those needs two days later, when former Michigan Wolverine safety J’Marick Woods signed a grant in aid to join the program.

Woods, who played 27 games over the past three seasons at Michigan, will enroll in January as a grad transfer and be eligible immediately. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility.

Cutcliffe also said on Signing Day that he doesn’t “shop” for transfers and wouldn’t be reaching out to any players that enter the transfer portal.

“Unless I’ve been involved with someone, unless I know someone, I don’t take just (anyone),” he said. “I’m not into the transfer portal. I don’t go shop it. Don’t look at it. I really don’t. I have no desire to do it. When I know someone and they contact us, it’s a different story … if I recruited them in high school.

Woods fits that bill. Duke offered him a scholarship as a high school junior, in October 2015 and recruited him as part of the class of 2017, when he was a 6-foot-3, 205-pound 3-star from Florence, Alabama. He was the No. 383 prospect in the class of 2017 and the No. 28 safety. He eventually took official visits to Arkansas and Mississippi State before enrolling at Michigan.

He would have been the third-rated recruit in that Duke class, behind DE Drew Jordan and TE Jake Marwede. Duke took four safeties that year—Michael Carter II, Damani Neal (who just graduated early), Marquis Waters and Lummie Young.

At Michigan, Woods had 26 tackles and one blocked punt. He entered the transfer portal in October, preserving this season as a redshirt year, since he’d only appeared in three games.

Who Did Duke Battle and Beat on NSD?

ShawnKrest

Duke's class of 2020 drew less interest from other Power Five schools than last year's, as Duke picked fewer fights with top programs and won fewer as well. Read a deep dive into the data here.

Duke Scoring List Update: Wofford

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire passed Zion Williamson in a major category. Jack White tied Marvin Bagley III. Alex O'Connell caught Elton Brand. Plenty of big names get targeted in a rout of Wofford. Read the complete report.

Coach K: "If It Was an ACC Game, Tre Jones Would Have Played"

ShawnKrest

Injured Duke point guard Tre Jones has a slight sprain in his foot, but he'll be able to play in Duke's next game. Watch

Coach K: I Subbed So Much So They Wouldn't Get Tired

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said that, with the team's class schedule, missed time due to travel and two weeks off, fatigue was a major concern. So he subbed frequently to keep anyone from ever getting tired, since he wasn't sure they'd recover. Watch.

Without Tre Jones, Duke Blows Out Wofford

ShawnKrest

Duke was without its starting point guard, Tre Jones, but that didn't slow the Blue Devils much in a rout of visiting Wofford. Read more and watch a gallery of shots from the game.

Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke hosts Wofford in its first game following a 13-day break. The Blue Devils will be without point guard Tre Jones, who has a minor foot problem, but should get back Cassius Stanley at full strength. Keep reading for updates and analysis from courtside all game long.

Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

ShawnKrest

According to reports, Tre Jones will miss Thursday's game with Wofford after the Duke point guard suffered a minor foot injury. Jordan Goldwire is expected to replace him. Read more

Jack White: Your Effort and Energy Shouldn't Change

ShawnKrest

Jack White wants Duke to treat every game like a big game, whether it's UNC or the team that just beat the Tar Heels--Wofford. Watch

Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Duke captain Jack White gave his state of the team assessment as the Blue Devils come out of a nearly two-week break. Watch

Joey Baker: The Game Has Slowed Down For Me

ShawnKrest

As Duke prepares to play Wofford after a long break for exams, sophomore Joey Baker discusses his expanded role and offseason improvement. Watch