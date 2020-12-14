Duke Adds Two Transfers, Loses Marquis Waters to Portal

Duke’s football season just ended on Saturday, but the Blue Devils have had a busy time off the field, as players are coming and going via the transfer portal.

The school has not made any official announcements yet, but the Blue Devils reportedly have commitments from two incoming transfers and one current Blue Devil has reportedly entered the portal.

Offensive lineman Kade Parmelly will join the Blue Devils in January as a graduate transfer from FCS school Abilene Christian. He announced the news on Twitter over the weekend.

Parmelly has played in all 34 games since he stepped foot on campus and completed his degree in three years, with a 3.96 GPA. He received the Southland Conference’s F.L. McDonald Postgraduate Scholarship earlier this year. Parmelly has been active in missionary service, going on missions to Ghana and Dubai while at Abilene Christian.

Duke also landed former Notre Dame defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin, who left the Irish in October. He announced his decision on Twitter earlier this month.

Franklin had an offer from Duke coming out of high school. He redshirted in 2018 and played 119 snaps in his redshirt freshman season of 2019. After playing 19 snaps in the first two games this year, he dropped off the depth chart and eventually left the team.

Meanwhile, three-year starter Marquis Waters has reportedly entered the transfer portal and will leave Duke as a graduate transfer to finish his college career elsewhere.

Waters was second on the team with 71 tackles. He also had seven tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups and two quarterback hits. He joins linebacker Brandon Hill and quarterback Chris Katrenick in the portal.