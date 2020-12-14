HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Adds Two Transfers, Loses Marquis Waters to Portal

Blue Devils begin transforming roster for next season
Author:
Publish date:

Duke’s football season just ended on Saturday, but the Blue Devils have had a busy time off the field, as players are coming and going via the transfer portal.

The school has not made any official announcements yet, but the Blue Devils reportedly have commitments from two incoming transfers and one current Blue Devil has reportedly entered the portal.

Offensive lineman Kade Parmelly will join the Blue Devils in January as a graduate transfer from FCS school Abilene Christian. He announced the news on Twitter over the weekend.

Parmelly has played in all 34 games since he stepped foot on campus and completed his degree in three years, with a 3.96 GPA. He received the Southland Conference’s F.L. McDonald Postgraduate Scholarship earlier this year. Parmelly has been active in missionary service, going on missions to Ghana and Dubai while at Abilene Christian.

Duke also landed former Notre Dame defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin, who left the Irish in October. He announced his decision on Twitter earlier this month.

Franklin had an offer from Duke coming out of high school. He redshirted in 2018 and played 119 snaps in his redshirt freshman season of 2019. After playing 19 snaps in the first two games this year, he dropped off the depth chart and eventually left the team.

Meanwhile, three-year starter Marquis Waters has reportedly entered the transfer portal and will leave Duke as a graduate transfer to finish his college career elsewhere.

Waters was second on the team with 71 tackles. He also had seven tackles for loss, one sack, seven pass breakups and two quarterback hits. He joins linebacker Brandon Hill and quarterback Chris Katrenick in the portal.

waters-5fbd8ae111fca81cb3431b5e_Nov_24_2020_23_00_17
Football

Duke Adds Two Transfers, Loses Marquis Waters to Portal

vlcsnap-2020-03-24-10h34m22s782
Basketball

Patrick Baldwin on Recruiting Rumors: "People Just Straight Make Things Up"

almarion_crim-5eee632072241c603b71a16e_Jun_20_2020_19_43_31
Football

Former Duke Commit Almarion Crim Chooses Houston

USATSI_15288742
Football

Duke at Florida State: Gameday Open Thread

USATSI_13898536_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Duke Cancels Non-Conference Schedule

USATSI_15297952_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Alabama Coach Fires Back at Krzyzewski

k_on_covid-5fd06586b639e84c303439a0_Dec_09_2020_5_54_01
Basketball

Shut It Down? Coach K Thinks It's Time to "Reassess" Playing During Pandemic

coach_K_on_illinois-5fd064b1b639e84c3034399f_Dec_09_2020_5_48_58
Basketball

Postgame Wrap: Thoughts on Duke's Loss to Illinois

mbb_duke_coppin_state_20201128_0083
Basketball

Illinois vs. Duke: Gameday Open Thread