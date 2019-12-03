Eight Blue Devils Honored in All-ACC Voting

Eight Blue Devils players were honored in the postseason All-ACC voting.

While Duke didn’t have any players named to the first team, three Blue Devils were named to the second team.

Noah Gray was chosen as the second-team tight end, with 75 points, behind Miami’s Brevin Jordan, who had 115.

Gray led Duke with 51 catches and was second with 392 yards and three touchdown receptions. He had the second-most catches among Power Five tight ends.

Victor Dimukeje also made second team at defensive end, with 88 points. . He was fourth in the ACC, 17th nationally, with 8.5 sacks, the most by a Blue Devil since 2002.

Damond Philyaw-Johnson was also named to the second team as a return specialist. In Duke’s game at Wake Forest, he became just the second ACC player ever to return two kicks for touchdowns in the same game. He also set a school record with 251 return yards in the game and finished the year with 549 yards and a 32.3 average.

Two Blue Devils defensive players were named to the third team.

Chris Rumph II was chosen at defensive end. He had 3.5 sacks against Miami, the most by a Blue Devil in a game in 70 years. He finished with 47 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Koby Quansah was also named third-team linebacker. He finished the season second in the ACC in tackles and eighth in tackles for loss.

Three Blue Devils were named honorable mention All-ACC.

Center Jack Wohlabaugh was one of three honorable mention centers, with Wake Forest’s Zach Tom and Virginia’s Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Austin Parker was one of two honorable mention punters, along with Virginia Tech’s Oscar Bradburn, and AJ Reed was one of two kickers honored, with Virginia’s Brian Delaney.