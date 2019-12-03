Duke
Eight Blue Devils Honored in All-ACC Voting

ShawnKrest

Eight Blue Devils players were honored in the postseason All-ACC voting.

While Duke didn’t have any players named to the first team, three Blue Devils were named to the second team.

Noah Gray was chosen as the second-team tight end, with 75 points, behind Miami’s Brevin Jordan, who had 115.

Gray led Duke with 51 catches and was second with 392 yards and three touchdown receptions. He had the second-most catches among Power Five tight ends.

Victor Dimukeje also made second team at defensive end, with 88 points. . He was fourth in the ACC, 17th nationally, with 8.5 sacks, the most by a Blue Devil since 2002.

Damond Philyaw-Johnson was also named to the second team as a return specialist. In Duke’s game at Wake Forest, he became just the second ACC player ever to return two kicks for touchdowns in the same game. He also set a school record with 251 return yards in the game and finished the year with 549 yards and a 32.3 average.

Two Blue Devils defensive players were named to the third team.

Chris Rumph II was chosen at defensive end. He had 3.5 sacks against Miami, the most by a Blue Devil in a game in 70 years. He finished with 47 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Koby Quansah was also named third-team linebacker. He finished the season second in the ACC in tackles and eighth in tackles for loss.

Three Blue Devils were named honorable mention All-ACC.

Center Jack Wohlabaugh was one of three honorable mention centers, with Wake Forest’s Zach Tom and Virginia’s Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Austin Parker was one of two honorable mention punters, along with Virginia Tech’s Oscar Bradburn, and AJ Reed was one of two kickers honored, with Virginia’s Brian Delaney.

Coach K: It's a long season

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a loss last week and fell nine spots in the poll. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that there's still plenty of basketball left, pointing out that the team still hasn't played in December. Watch his comments here.

Coach K on Playing Time: "They Get What They Deserve, Man"

ShawnKrest
0

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has a young Duke team, and players will have off nights. When they do, he'll sit them in favor of someone else. Watch his comments on playing time here

Coach K: "We're Not a Top-5 Team. We May Not Be Top-25 Right Now"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke faces a tough week of games following last week's confidence-shaking loss. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils may not be a top 25 team right now. Watch

Too Little Too Late as Duke Beats Miami

ShawnKrest
0

Duke's offense got into gear in the fourth quarter of the final game, but as the Blue Devils put away Miami, their slim bowl hopes disappeared. Read more

Duke vs. Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Updates and analysis from Duke's Senior Day game against Miami.

Winthrop Coach: "You Can't Tiptoe Into the Lion's Den"

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey knew his chance to surprise Duke was gone when the Blue Devils were upset on Tuesday, so he got his team ready to out-tough them. Watch him discuss his game plan

Winthrop Coach to Krzyzewski: My Great Grandkids Will Know I Coached Against You Here

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey wasn't satisfied with his team's loss to Duke. He said they didn't come there to sight-see, and, in fact, he told his players not to take cell phone pictures in Cameron. Then he got the chance to meet Coach K. Watch

Cutcliffe: Preparing For Thanksgiving Week Games "Can't Be the Same Week"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke coach David Cutcliffe acknowledged that he needed to alter the team's schedule for Thanksgiving week, since there were no classes and the players were virtually alone on campus. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Koby Quansah

ShawnKrest
0

Duke linebacker Koby Quansah is the team's leading tackler and heart of the Blue Devil defense. He's preparing for his final home game as a Blue Devil and still isn't sure when the emotion of Senior Day will hit him. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Dylan Singleton

ShawnKrest
0

Duke starting safety and second leading tackler Dylan Singleton is ready for his final game at Wallace Wade Stadium. "It's a crazy moment." Watch