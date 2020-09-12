Duke at Notre Dame Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the 2020 football season at 2:30 in South Bend against No. 10 Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils won in their last trip to South Bend, in 2016, when Daniel Jones led a 38-35 victory. Last season, in Durham, the Irish rolled to a 38-7 victory.

This will be the first Duke start—and first college start—for quarterback Chase Brice, who was a graduate transfer from Clemson over the offseason, where he backed up Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence. Brice won the quarterback job over last year’s backup, Chris Katrenick, and Gunnar Holmberg, returning from a knee injury that kept him out all last year.

Brice’s top job will be keeping the offense on the field, something that plagued the Blue Devils last year, when the offense would have long strings of three-and-out drives, including four straight in the first half against the Irish, as Notre Dame built a big lead.

In addition to a new quarterback, the offense has a new coordinator, as head coach David Cutcliffe decided to take on that responsibility and will be calling plays from the sideline.

Duke’s defense will be led by a pair of elite edge rushers in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje. The secondary is deep and experienced, as last year’s starting cornerbacks—Leonard Johnson and Josh Blackwell—are joined by former All-ACC corner Mark Gilbert, who returns after missing most of the last two years with a hip injury.

The Irish return their entire offensive line and quarterback Ian Book, who rushed for 100 yards against Duke last year. Notre Dame also gets back much of its defensive front.

This will also be the first conference game in Notre Dame’s football history, as the Irish have joined the ACC for this season to facilitate scheduling during the pandemic.