Duke Can't Close Show Against Irish

ShawnKrest

Duke’s strategy was made apparent when coach David Cutcliffe spoke prior to halftime.

“Just get to the fourth quarter,” he said, “and let’s see what happens.”

Throughout fall camp, Cutcliffe praised his team’s discipline in working out on their own over the summer and coming back to campus in such good shape. He seemed to think the Blue Devils could take Notre Dame into deep water.

Entering the fourth quarter, the plan seemed to be working as Duke trailed the No. 10 Irish by just four, 17-13.

It was the Fighting Irish, however, who had their sea legs in the deep water of the fourth quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 27-13 win over the Blue Devils in South Bend.

The Blue Devils certainly had opportunities to be in better position entering the home stretch. Chase Brice was able to move the Duke offense up and down the field, passing for 259 yards on the day. Duke stalled in the red zone, however, settling for a pair of early field goals, including one on a first-and-goal at the two-yard line.

Duke also shot itself in the foot with a Jalon Calhoun fumble in Notre Dame territory early in the second half that led to Irish points.

The Duke defense looked impressive, shutting down Notre Dame on three consecutive three-and-outs to open the game. Irish coach Brian Kelly called for a fake punt deep in his own territory, however, converting the first down to keep the drive alive. Notre Dame eventually drove 96 yards to take an early lead despite being outplayed to start the game.

While Duke wasn’t able to finish the show against Notre Dame, there are reasons for optimism. The Brice/Cutcliffe quarterback/coordinator combination seems to have breathed life into the Blue Devil offense, and the Duke defense, aside from some untimely penalties, seems able to generate pressure even against an experienced Notre Dame line.

