Duke's Chase Brice Ready for First Start Since High School

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice will be Duke’s starting quarterback for the opener in South Bend, something that will be new, at least at the college level, for the Clemson transfer.

How long has it been? The stadium where Brice last started no longer exists.

“It will be my first start since the state championship game, back in the Georgia Dome my senior year,” he said. “I think with my experience at Clemson and playing in a lot of games and playing a lot of football, because I treated those games like I was starter. When I went in, I wanted to do well, get the offense aligned and score points. That mindset hasn’t changed.”

Obviously, Brice has been working toward this moment for a long time.

“Transferring to Duke, making this transition and everything, I treat practice games, scrimmages, team like it’s a game,” he said. “Since it is my first start, I have to do that. I have to prepare myself that way, ready myself that way. I’m really excited. I think it’s a great opportunity for Duke and for our offense to go out there and show them what we have.”

Brice will need to keep a level head and a grip on his feelings.

“A lot of emotion,” he said. “I came in and just wanted to get the offense down, earn the respect of my teammates, go on the practice field and make plays for the offense. Hopefully, I give our offense the best chance to win. I’m just grateful, humbled, ready for this weekend. I know we are as a team. It’s a great challenge ahead, but it’s one we’re going to face head on.”

That challenge will be a top 10 Notre Dame team that beat Duke by 31 in Durham last November.

“They’re a very talented team,” he said. “They’re always in the top ranks of recruiting classes each year. They get the Southeast kids, guys I played with growing up. When we (Clemson) played them in 2018—when I played them—they were a real physical team, very sound defensively. They’re not going to make many mistakes. We have to go out there and make fewer mistakes than they happen to make. Like I said: Tough team, tough defense. They’re going to play really hard.”

