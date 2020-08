Duke's Chase Brice Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Duke quarterback Chase Brice was named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The award has been given annually since 1987. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.

Brice has yet to throw a pass for Duke. He arrived as a graduate transfer in the offseason, after leaving Clemson, where he served as the backup for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

2020 Golden Arm Award Watch List: