Duke - Clemson? It Could Happen

ShawnKrest

Duke had a schedule change on Sunday night, replacing Saturday’s game against Florida State with a visit from Miami instead.

The Seminoles had a COVID outbreak that sidelined a large number of players, forcing FSU to drop out of next weekend’s date. That left the ACC scrambling to try to get as many teams through a full 10-game league schedule as possible.

David Cutcliffe dropped a bombshell in his Monday press conference, announcing that he expected Duke to play in an as-yet unannounced game on the weekend of Dec. 12, against an as-yet undisclosed opponent.

“I don’t know whether that game (against Florida State) will be played but I see us playing the next two weeks,” David Cutcliffe said, “but I’m not sure right now, I would hesitate to say an opponent. We’ve been healthy all year. We’ve been available. We’re up and ready and our team enjoys the challenges and the opportunities to play.“

When asked to clarify, Cutcliffe doubled down, saying, “We’re obviously going to play this weekend and I think we’re going to play the twelfth. I believe that.”

So, who could Duke’s mystery opponent be? Let’s take a look around the league.

Based on the current schedule of games in the ACC, 10 of the league’s 15 teams are on pace to play all 10 regular-season conference games: Notre Dame, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Syracuse. The mystery game would make Duke the eleventh of the 15 to finish the schedule.

The four remaining teams are:

Virginia: Duke has already played the Cavaliers, and Virginia is currently booked on the twelfth, against rival Virginia Tech. It’s doubtful they’d replace that game with a rematch against Duke.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have four league games yet to play. They’re currently scheduled to play Louisville on the twelfth. Duke lobbied to have their game with the Deacs (cancelled last week) played on the twelfth and Wake-Louisville moved to the 19th, and the league turned the Blue Devils down. It’s doubtful the ACC would reconsider and shuffle the games at this point.

Florida State: Cutcliffe didn’t rule out a game with the Seminoles on the twelfth, but he also didn’t sound like that was the opponent he was planning for.

That leaves one team, who is currently only scheduled for nine ACC games and will likely be booked on Dec. 19, in the ACC Championship Game. That means that the twelfth is the only date it could use to reach its 10 league game threshold. So, it seems likely that Duke’s next announced game will be:

The Clemson Tigers

Which Duke Freshmen Classes Have Scored the Most?

Duke's six freshmen played more than half of the minutes and scored more than half the points. It they keep that up, it would put them in elite company. We look at the Duke freshmen classes that have contributed most to their teams

ShawnKrest

Duke-Florida State is Off, Blue Devils Now Playing Miami on Saturday

Duke's football season took an unexpected turn on Sunday night when Saturday's game with Florida State was called off due to a COVID outbreak on the Seminoles. Duke will play Miami instead

ShawnKrest

Coach K on Duke freshmen DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson

Duke freshmen DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson led the way in the opening win over Coppin State. Coach K discusses the newcomers, including what they still need to work on

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson Discusses His Big Game Against Coppin State

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opened his career with 19 points, 19 rebounds five assists and four blocks against Coppin State. He discusses his huge game and how he plans to cut down on turnovers

ShawnKrest

Duke at Georgia Tech Gameday Open Thread

Duke plays for the first time in three weeks, Saturday night at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will be without linebacker Rocky Shelton, who didn't make the trip due to COVID protocol

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List Update: Coppin State

Duke's freshmen made their debut on the Scoring list and the rest of the career rankings. And it was a very bad night for Shelden Williams, who got passed on a number of them

ShawnKrest

Postgame Wrap: Thoughts on Duke-Coppin State

Here are thoughts on what went well and what needs work in Duke's tighter than expected opener against Coppin State

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the season against Juan Dixon and Coppin State in a nearly empty Cameron Indoor Stadium. We'll have observations and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke opens its season on Saturday against Coppin State, 266 days since its last game--the longest gap between Blue Devil games since 1982. It also marks Coppin coach Juan Dixon's return to Cameron

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Extra Year of Eligibility is Great ... For Some Guys

The NCAA ruled that this year won't count against eligibility, which means seniors can return for another season. Duke's David Cutcliffe says that's not a done deal for everyone, though

ShawnKrest