Duke coach David Cutcliffe on the Team's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe will be calling plays on offense this year, after the Blue Devils struggled with consistency last season.

Early in training camp, he’s pleased with the tools he has available to him.

“I’m excited about our offense,” he said.

The key, in Cutcliffe’s eyes, is the offensive line, which is working under new line coach Greg Frey.

“It all starts up front,” Cutcliffe said. “I think we have a very competitive circumstance up front. We’ve got some good players. We’ve got some depth. I’m anxious to see just how good that front can be. They will dictate what you can do. Greg Frey has done a great job without the benefit of spring practice. He’s taught via Zoom. From an assignment standpoint, from a technique standpoint, we really are off to a good start, day one.”

Behind the line, Duke has plenty of playmaking talent.

“If you look at our team—running back, tight end, receiver, to some degree. We’re as veteran at receiver, but I can tell you we’re talented there,” Cutcliffe said. “I think our skill people are exceptional. We just have to make sure we get this quarterback thing right.”

There are three candidates to start at quarterback—last year’s backup Chris Katrenick, Gunnar Holmberg, who missed last year with a knee injury, and Clemson transfer Chase Brice.

“That’s going to be a competitive nature,” Cutcliffe said. “I’m not displeased at all with the start of any of them. There’s no news there, other than they all need a lot of work. I think we’re going to have an excellent offense. The line is going to tell us what we need to do. Then we’ve got skill people. We’ve got to put them in the best position they can be in to be successful.”