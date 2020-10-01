SI.com
Duke's David Cutliffe: 0-3 Start Is Like Groundhog Day

ShawnKrest

After three losses in a row, coach David Cutcliffe realizes that things are sounding a little repetitive to everyone.

“It does become a Groundhog (Day) thing when you step up every Monday after a loss talking about getting better,” he said. “I think the thing we have to focus on is reloading our motors, reshaping the path of preparation, look at every little detail of everything you’re doing.”

The team will need to respond to the adversity of the losing streak.

“Yes, it’s been challenging,” he said. “And it’s going to continue to be a challenge when you have to alter the way you prepare. When you alter anything, you’ve got to increase the quality of everything you’re doing. I think this team is pretty special in that regard. We’re willing. I have to put them in a position to get them to where they want to be. We’re willing to work. We have some talent. We need a little good fortune, but we’ve got to create that and, again, the path I know to get things done, to get on the other side of the ledger and win football games is you have to get it done on the practice field. Certainly, an example would be ball security. There isn’t a play on the practice field, not one play, where we’re not coaching ball security better. Obviously, it’s not being done well enough on my part. All the little things, not just that, every aspect of our game. You might not believe this, but we’re close. Certainly, we’re not going to lose hope.”

Football

