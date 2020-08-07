BlueDevilCountry
Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

David Cutcliffe was more than happy to get back to work on Duke’s first day of preseason practice.

“This is the most fun that I’ve had since March,” he said. That’s when the pandemic interrupted Duke’s spring practice after just three days.

“There was a lot of spirit on our field today,” he continued. “I thought our habits looked good. We did not go very long. We re wanting to gauge where we are. We’re worried about soft tissue injuries, mainly muscle pulls and strains. We’re going to measure the needle and start moving the needle. We’ve got time. We’re 36 days out before we’re going play a game. We’re focused on Duke.”

Cutcliffe thought his players were ready to go, both in attitude and physically.

“There was a lot of sprit on defense,” he said. “A lot of spirit on offense. I loved our kicking game work today. We have a lot of young players and very good veteran players on this team. The energy was absolutely outstanding.”

The team was able to start farther ahead than he expected thanks to the work the players put in on their own at home.

“Restarting everything, we’re fortunate that we do have lot of veterans in certain places. I’m very comfortable with them,” he said. “The first thing I would tell you, we were somewhat surprised at how good a shape the team came back in when they came back in on July 12. That’s a great sign. It’s important to them. We’ve heard different things around the country. Some of them said it was 50/50, 40/60. Right at 98 percent of ours have done what we expected them to do. That helps. We still have a lot of questions that have to be answered. Obviously, I don’t have a precedent for this. I’m really scratching my head, making different types of practice schedules--how we’re doing this. We’ll use science. We have heart rate monitors, player load monitors. I’m going to study it. I’m going to see how far we can physically move that needle without soft tissue injuries, without overheating anyone.”

Two Blue Devils Opt Out of Season

Backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer and long snapper Ben Wyatt will sit out this season for Duke, coach David Cutcliffe announced. Both are opting out of the season due to concern over COVID-19.

Big Games for Gary Trent, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram on Thursday

It was a busy Thursday in the Orlando Bubble. Gary Trent Jr. put up 27 points with a career high in threes. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each put up two dozen points, and Quinn Cook got his first start as a Laker

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Ranked Among Four Most-Explosive Edge Rushers

Duke's defensive line should be able to pressure quarterbacks this year. Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II were both named among the top four most explosive edge rushers in college football in a preseason analysis.

Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Duke received one vote, the first time the Blue Devils have had someone write their name on a ballot since last year's preseason poll. Duke will play three preseason top 25 teams this year.

Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

Grayson Allen hit a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, but fellow Duke alum Quin Snyder got the last laugh as his Jazz beat Allen's Grizzlies. Quinn Cook scored his first NBA Bubble points in Wednesday action

Chris Rumph Leads Duke's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Draft Scout broke down the top 10 NFL Draft prospects on Duke's roster and gave a scouting report on edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who is likely to be the first Blue Devil selected.

Jayson Tatum, Gary Trent Lead Duke's NBA Players in Tuesday Bubble Action

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points for the Boston Celtics and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 for the Portland Trail Blazers to lead a half dozen former Duke players in Tuesday Bubble action in the NBA

Duke's Ben Wyatt Named to Watch List for Mannelly Award

Duke long snapper Ben Wyatt was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. Named for a former Blue Devil and NFL veteran, the award goes to the nation's top snapper.

JJ Redick Discusses Zion Williamson's Reduced Minutes

Zion Williamson has been the center of attention in the NBA Bubble. Teammate and fellow former Duke star JJ Redick discussed the rookie, agreeing that he's the reason the NBA put the Pelicans in the Bubble and talking about Williamson's reduced minutes in the first two games.

