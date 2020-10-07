SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Playing Syracuse

ShawnKrest

Duke is preparing to face Syracuse on the road on Saturday, looking to snap a four-game losing streak to open the season.

“It’s been a little bit of a repetitive feeling as you come up and (explain) why have you gotten beaten,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “The inconsistency of our team falls and lies on the head coach. The inconsistency of our offense, in this case, also falls and lies on the head coach.”

Cutcliffe is calling plays for the offense this season, which is why he also takes all of the blame for the offense’s performance.

“We’re looking at everything we’re doing,” he said. “We’re doing that. The most important thing is that we don’t lose our spirit, we don’t lose our work ethic. It’s not as easy as you might think. Our players are doing everything we’re asking them to do. Between school and football, there really is no other time for them.”

Syracuse beat Duke in Wallace Wade last season, 49-6. The Orange have opened this year 1-2.

“We’ve spent a lot of time moving forward with Syracuse,” Cutcliffe said. “Syracuse is a really good football team. (Head coach) Dino Babers does a great job. He’s a great coach. They’ve got a new defensive coordinator with a really complex system. Obviously, with the offense, they’re going to play fast and spread the field. They’ve got some good football players and an outstanding quarterback in (Tommy) DeVito. So it’s a big challenge for us. And a year ago, they came down here and spanked us pretty badly. It’s another big challenge, our fifth ACC game in a row.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joey Baker: I Think Duke Will Be Good Defensively

Duke junior Joey Baker is ready to take on a leadership role with this year's Blue Devils. He thinks the team's versatility will help Duke be strong on defense. He's also impressed with DJ Steward

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Has Had "Some Awesome Practices"

Joey Baker is one of the experienced leaders on Duke's team this year. He discusses how the early practices are going, his new role, and what he's worked on in his game

ShawnKrest

Duke's Leonard Johnson: Syracuse is Good but Very Beatable

Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson says the Blue Devils are preparing to face Syracuse's no-huddle offense. Johnson also thinks the Cuse is a good team but very beatable.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Up-Tempo Offense

Duke moved to an up-tempo offense which seemed to spark the Blue Devils. David Cutcliffe discusses the offense and the importance of first down when moving at a fast pace

ShawnKrest

Could Duke's Schedule Help Blue Devils Turn Around the Season?

Duke is 0-4 but could get a boost from a significant reduction in strength of schedule going forward. The remaining seven Duke opponents have combined for the same number of wins as the first four teams Duke has faced

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on the 0-4 Start

Duke has had losing streaks to open seasons plenty of times, but not since David Cutcliffe has been coach. Coach Cut explains how he's handling his first ever 0-4 start.

ShawnKrest

Michael Carter II's Message to the Duke Team

Duke safety Michael Carter II breaks down the loss to Virginia Tech and his message to the younger players as one of the team captains after the Blue Devils' 0-4 start

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski: Duke trying to hold Countdown to Crazieness

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an update on the team's early practices. He's impressed with the way the players are taking ownership of the team's identity. He also said Duke is trying to hold its traditional Countdown to Craziness season-opening event

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest

David Cutcliffe: It’s Hard for Me Not to Get Really Angry at Myself

Duke lost its fourth straight game to start the season, having breakdowns in all three phases against Virginia Tech. David Cutcliffe discusses what went wrong in the loss to the Hokies

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Discusses Duke's Loss to Virginia Tech

Duke quarterback Chase Brice discussed the Blue Devils' loss to Virginia Tech, including troubles with pass protection, his interception, and the switch to a more up-tempo attack

ShawnKrest