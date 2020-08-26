SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri Ready to Get Creative With Schemes

ShawnKrest

Duke co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri is always high energy, and this preseason is no exception.

“It’s great to be back doing what we love to do with the people we love to do it with,” he said. “It’s awesome to see our defense and our team running around. There’s great enthusiasm and energy. It’s definitely a unique 2020. Coach (David) Cutcliffe has a plan we’ve been working toward for a long time, now, and we’re really excited about it.”

Guerrieri knows that one of Duke’s strength is it pass rush from the edge, and another is its deep, experienced secondary. That allows him to get creative while scheming.

“On defense, it’s how do we stop the run, how do we rush the passer, how do we defend the pass? You can simplify it to those things,” he said. “We definitely have some guys that have some real juice off the edges. We have to take advantage of those guys, whether its separate, on opposite sides or on the same side. We have to game plan to take advantage of those guys, whether it’s Vic (Dimukeje) or Chris (Rumph) or a number of other guys—Drew Jordan—We’ve got a lot of guys that have played a bunch of snaps. Obviously, we have depth in back, right? Guys that are proven—Mark Gilbert, Michael Carter, Josh Blackwell, Leonard Johnson, Marquis Waters--guys that have proven to be good cover players in the back. Blending those together, no doubt there’s the risk/reward of playing tight coverage and rushing the passer. I think you’ll see a number of packages that try to exploit those things, highlighting our defensive strengths.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Wendell Moore: Coach Wants to Get Up and Down a Lot More

Duke is still doing individual workouts to keep players safe during the pandemic, but despite not playing together, Wendell Moore Jr. thinks Coach K will have the team going at a much faster pace this year

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Leads Three Duke Players in Mock Draft

Chris Rumph II, Jack Wohlabaugh and Noah Gray were all selected in a seven-round mock of the entire NFL Draft earlier this week. Here's a look at where the trio are projected to be headed.

ShawnKrest

Trent Davis Commits to Duke

Duke landed a commitment from class of 2021 running back Trent Davis. The Attalla, Alabama ball carrier rushed for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, but the Blue Devils were the first Power Five school to offer.

ShawnKrest

John Garcia Jr.

Duke to Open Season With No Fans in Attendance

Duke announced that its athletic teams would start the fall seasons with no fans in attendance for home games. Only essential game management personnel and broadcast media will be allowed.

ShawnKrest

Thesloth

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: Keep Applying Pressure

Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell is excited about the secondary's new position coach and think the defense needs to just keep the pressure up and avoid letdowns heading into the season

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Impressed With Duke's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is calling the plays for the offense his season, and that's given him a closer look at that side of the ball. He breaks down each position group prior to Saturday's first scrimmage.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Playoffs Update: End of the Road For Lance Thomas

Jayson Tatum passed several luminaries, including Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Art Heyman on the Duke Playoffs list, while it was the end of the road in Lance Thomas's first trip to the postseason

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the NABC Committee's First Meetings

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was chosen for the first-ever NABC Players Advisory Council, and he says the group has gotten right to work, meeting twice already in just over a week

ShawnKrest

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: We're Confident Against Anybody We Play

Duke returns two starting cornerbacks in Josh Blackwell and Leonard Johnson and also returns Mark Gilbert, back after battling injuries for two years. Needless to say, they are a confident group

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Chase Brice: He Has Great Arm Talent

Duke coach David Cutcliffe says Chase Brice still has work to do learning the offense, but he's impressed with what he's seen from the Clemson transfer: "He has great arm talent. He's a natural thrower"

ShawnKrest