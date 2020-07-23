Duke senior running back Deon Jackson was named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, presented by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.

Jackson, who was also named to the watch list for the Doak Walker (top running back) award, is a preseason All-ACC selection by Athlon Sports (3rd team). He ranks 19th in Duke's all-time career rushing yards list and is only 316 yards shy of breaking into the top-10.

The 2020 Watch List is comprised of 50 players – 18 seniors, 22 juniors, nine sophomores and one grad transfer who play a total of eight different positions. Jackson is one of seven ACC players on the list, one shy of the SEC, who has eight. The Pac-12 and MWC have six players each.

