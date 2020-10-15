SI.com
Duke's Derrick Tangelo Wants to Be a Disrupter

ShawnKrest

Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo had a big game last week in the win at Syracuse, recording a sack and three tackles for loss.

“Being a disrupter is part of the game,” Tangelo said. “We work on it every day, day-in and day-out. Coach always says you never know when plays are going to come, but when they come you’ve got to be ready to make them. So I just really focus in practice on the game plan and executing and making plays.”

Duke earned its first win of the season and would like to continue to momentum. Finishing plays has been the rallying cry on both sides of the ball.

“It’s a team thing,” Tangelo said. “We’re really preaching just finishing. Finish blocks. Finish tackles. Finish your assignments. We don’t want to leave anything up to chance.”

This week, Tangelo and the Blue Devils defense will need to try to shut down a balanced NC State offense.

“They’re a very good offense,” he said. “Very talented. They do a lot of things to try to get you out into space. One thing we’ve got to do is just do what we do. Be physical. Run to the ball. Follow fundamentals. Believe in the game plan. That’ll take us a long way.”

This will be the first time since 2013 that the two schools, located 20 miles apart and in the same conference, have met.

“I’ve never played NC State my whole career here,” Tangelo said. “I’ve always heard they were good. Being in state, you always want to compete against the best. It’s a great opportunity to compete against another great school in North Carolina and show everybody what you have to prove.”

Duke will look to upset the Wolfpack and run its winning streak to two games.

“Coach always says nobody is predetermined to win a game,” Tangelo said. “We both show up. Somebody wins. Somebody loses. You always want to compete every week just being able to get over that hump, finally play four quarters and come out with a win.”

Duke's DJ Steward: We're the Hunted, We Have to Also Be Hunting

Duke freshman guard DJ Steward met the media on the first day of practice and discussed living in the Washington Duke Inn, Duke's outside shooting, and life as "the hunted"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mataeo Durant on the Running Game

Mataeo Durant teams with Deon Jackson to give Duke a two-headed running attack. He discusses the duo's breakout game last week and how they plan to continue their success as they head to NC STate

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defensive Game Plan for NC State

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that NC State's offense is balanced, but he is putting a priority on stopping the Wolfpack running game in the Blue Devils' defensive game plan

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Needs Complete Game Against NC State

Duke looks to follow up its first win of the year with a road win at NC State. David Cutcliffe was impressed with the Wolfpack's physical defense and offensive playmakers.

ShawnKrest

Dave Doeren Breaks Down Duke: "It's Nothing We Haven’t Seen"

Duke faces NC State on Saturday for the first time since 2013. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren broke down the Blue Devils offense and defense.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe's Reaction to Duke's First Win: It's Time to Dance

After four losses, Duke earned its first win of the season at Syracuse. There was only one way to react afterward. As David Cutcliffe said, "It's time to dance." Once "the dancing and the happy" was over, though, it was time to get back to work

ShawnKrest

Charlie Ham Wins ACC Player of Week Award

Redshirt freshman placekicker Charlie Ham has 12 points against Syracuse in Duke's first win of the season. The performance earned him the ACC Specialist of the Week Award, the second Blue Devil to win a weekly ACC award this year.

ShawnKrest

Lakers Team Bus Reportedly Leaves Quinn Cook Behind After Winning Title

Quinn Cook won his second NBA championship on Sunday night, but his celebration was muted when the Lakers team bus reportedly left him behind at the arena. Cook pleaded with teammates on social media to come back and get him.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Is Excited to Play Football Again

After four tough losses to start the season, Duke broke through against Syracuse. Quarterback Chase Brice discusses the lift the team got from a win, as well as the need to limit turnovers.

ShawnKrest

Charles Bediako Has Duke in Final Five

Duke made the cut for Canadian 2021 center Charles Bediako. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from big man Paolo Banchero, but Duke is also competing with Michigan, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State for Bediako

ShawnKrest