Devery Hamilton: Everything Happens For a Reason

ShawnKrest

Devery Hamilton saw injury cut his final season at Stanford short, and he’s ready to get back on the field in his new college home, at Duke.

“I got injured the fourth game last year,” he said. “I missed the rest of season, which was tough, The trainers at Stanford did a great job while I was still there, getting rehab getting me to return to play. As soon as I got down here, the trainers have done a great job here. It’s just about having discipline and focus to come in every day, get treatment, do rehab, things like that. Just listening to what the trainers and strength coaches have to say, just doing the extra work it takes on the front end to warm up and the back end to take care of it. I’m good to go, ready to roll.”

Hamilton left Stanford and the Pac-12, which has now given up on fall football and hopes to play in the spring. His move to Duke and the ACC keeps alive the chance to play in the traditional fall season.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “The bigger picture: sometimes there’s going to be obstacles and hard times in front of you. You’ve just got to weather the storm. I made the decision to transfer in December or January. I didn’t know all this was going to happen. I’m glad I’m here. I’m glad the ACC is still trying to move forward with this as safely as possible. I’m just looking forward to playing. I had the injury late in the season last year, and I’m just looking forward to getting back out there. The team has one mindset: be ready to compete, same goal.”

Football

