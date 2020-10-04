SI.com
Duke Falls to 0-4 In Loss to Hokies

ShawnKrest

Duke’s game against Virginia Tech was the football equivalent of the old story about the child with their finger in the dike. Stopping one leak just caused another one to spring elsewhere.

“It was a tale of inconsistencies,” coach David Cutcliffe said after the Blue Devils’ 38-31 loss to Virginia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Blue Devils scored 24 second-half points and 17 in the fourth quarter as the offense showed signs of life. After giving up a dozen turnovers in the last two games, Duke had just one on offense—on a Chase Brice interception.

However, the team’s pass protection struggled, giving up seven sacks on the day. The Blue Devils also had several penalties at crucial moments, including a pass interference penalty after backing Virginia Tech up to the one-yard line, a defensive offsides on third and short and a third-down roughing the passer penalty.

On offense, Duke had a receiver commit a procedure penalty coming out of a time out, had offensive pass interference and offensive facemask flags and an illegal block called.

“When one (area) got going something else didn’t hold up,” Cutcliffe said.

Duke also had some of the same old problems. Brice overthrew receivers on several occasions while under pressure. Cutcliffe said his defense tired in the second half again, as the Hokies had several big plays to prevent Duke from completing a comeback.

Duke also struggled to stop the run, giving up 324 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, including 208 yards to Khalil Herbert, who also had an 83 yard kick return and 150 return yards on the day.

Very concerned at the pen that occurred concerned that we had some brekdowns in the kicking game

“It’s hard for me not to get really angry at myself,” Cutcliffe said afterward.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke to Wear "Equality" Jerseys in Upcoming Season

Duke is no stranger to special jerseys, and the Blue Devils unveiled another alternative look, inspired by the NBA Bubble. Duke will wear special uniforms bearing the word EQUALITY next season

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke hosts Virginia Tech in a game loaded with storylines on both sides. Will the Blue Devils iron out problems on offense? Will the Hokies get back their ailing players? We'll have analysis and observations all game long.

ShawnKrest

Duke Family Members Continue to Protest Decision Not to Allow in Fans

Duke appears to be holding fast in its decision not to allow fans in for its home game on Saturday, spurring more social media protest from family members of players

ShawnKrest

Casey Holman: Better Effort Will Help Duke Stop Slide

Duke spent the week reviewing film to find ways to improve on its slow start to the year. Casey Holman says a big factor he saw was effort. Duke needs to finish plays. "Finish is huge around here"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on What He Expects From Duke's Quarterback

Duke has struggled on offense with finishing drives, turnovers and pass protection. David Cutcliffe talks about what he expects from his quarterback to help solve those problems.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Duke safety Michael Carter has been named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which goes to the country's top football scholar athlete. A Duke player has won the award once in its history.

ShawnKrest

Duke Not Letting Fans, Family Members Into Games

North Carolina ruled that stadiums in the state could begin allowing in fans up to 7% capacity, but Duke is choosing not to take advantage of that freedom and will continue to keep everyone out, causing players and family members to take to social media to protest

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Conditioning: We Have to Go to Plan B

Duke has been outscored in fourth quarters, and coach David Cutcliffe blames conditioning. The team isn't where it should be, due to the pandemic, but the Blue Devils are using technology to get caught up

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutliffe: 0-3 Start Is Like Groundhog Day

Duke is 0-3, and David Cutcliffe admits that the losses are wearing on everyone. He says he feels like it's a Groundhog Day kind of thing, where he's giving the same speech every week to explain another loss

ShawnKrest

Casey Holman on Duke Vs. Virginia Tech

Duke's offense is preparing for Virginia Tech. Tackle Casey Holman said the Blue Devils are taking advantage of having game film on an opponent. He also knows the line needs to protect the quarterback better

ShawnKrest