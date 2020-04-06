Duke Makes Final Four for QB Christian Veilleux

Duke made the cut and is competing with some heavy hitters for four-start class of 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux. The 6-foot-3.5 201-pound pocket passer from Potomac, MD’s Bullis School released his top four teams.

Nearly two dozen programs have offered Veilleux, including Pitt, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College in the ACC and LSU, Michigan, West Virginia, UCLA and South Carolina outside of it.

The Blue Devils are in Veilleux’s final four, along with Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee.

Veilleux is the No. 291 prospect in the class and No. 15 among Pro-style quarterbacks, according to 247Sports.

Duke was one of the last teams to see Veilleux before the coronavirus shut down in-person recruiting. He attended a junior day at Duke in early March. He also visited campus in January, the weekend of Duke basketball’s home showdown with Louisville. That’s when coach David Cutcliffe extended a scholarship offer.

Originally from Ottawa, Canada, Veilleux played for Canisius High School in Buffalo, NY before transferring to the Bullis School, the same prep where Dwayne Haskins played before heading to Ohio State.

Veilleux passed for 17 touchdowns and 1,699 yards for Canisius in 2018 and was honorable mention All Western New York. He also rushed for four scores and 268 yards and was named the MVP of the Elite 11 Ohio Regional following that season.

He then reclassified from the class of 2020 to graduate a year later, although he’s now looking to get his degree in December and enroll early, according to an interview with The State after a visit to Clemson in January.