Duke Makes Final Four for QB Christian Veilleux

ShawnKrest

Duke made the cut and is competing with some heavy hitters for four-start class of 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux. The 6-foot-3.5 201-pound pocket passer from Potomac, MD’s Bullis School released his top four teams.

Nearly two dozen programs have offered Veilleux, including Pitt, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College in the ACC and LSU, Michigan, West Virginia, UCLA and South Carolina outside of it.

The Blue Devils are in Veilleux’s final four, along with Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee.

Veilleux is the No. 291 prospect in the class and No. 15 among Pro-style quarterbacks, according to 247Sports.

Duke was one of the last teams to see Veilleux before the coronavirus shut down in-person recruiting. He attended a junior day at Duke in early March. He also visited campus in January, the weekend of Duke basketball’s home showdown with Louisville. That’s when coach David Cutcliffe extended a scholarship offer.

Originally from Ottawa, Canada, Veilleux played for Canisius High School in Buffalo, NY before transferring to the Bullis School, the same prep where Dwayne Haskins played before heading to Ohio State.

Veilleux passed for 17 touchdowns and 1,699 yards for Canisius in 2018 and was honorable mention All Western New York. He also rushed for four scores and 268 yards and was named the MVP of the Elite 11 Ohio Regional following that season.

He then reclassified from the class of 2020 to graduate a year later, although he’s now looking to get his degree in December and enroll early, according to an interview with The State after a visit to Clemson in January.

Football

Patrick Tape Re-Commits to Duke

Rewind the Tape. Duke filled a hole in the post for next season's team with the guy who created it -- Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape, who decommitted three days ago. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Post Indicates Wendell Moore Return

Wendell Moore Jr. was expected to return for a second year at Duke, and a post by the program's social media team seems to confirm that. Read more

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Target Alan Griffin Transfers to Syracuse

Duke didn't land Illinois transfer Alan Griffin, but the Blue Devils will see him again, as he wound up with ACC rival Syracuse. The Orange may land another transfer well-known to Duke, as well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Talented Duke Teams Countdown Reaches a National Champ

The countdown of the most-talented Duke teams ever reaches it first two Final Four teams, as well a national champion as we approach the 10,000 NBA point barrier. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Duke Games on Pat Forde's List of Final Four Classics

We won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Pat Forde picks out the best men's Final Four games in history and Duke makes three appearances.

ShawnKrest

No College Football? Former Power 5 Pres. Says It's Likely

While Duke's David Cutcliffe and Clemson's Dabo Swinney preparing for a season, former K-State president Jon Wefald said he doesn't expect a season unless there's a COVID-19 vaccine by July. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert's Return

David Cutcliffe thinks this year's Duke team might have the best defense since he's been the Blue Devils' coach. He also breaks down the quarterback competition. Watch

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: "Kind of Like Being in a Game Right Now"

The pandemic wiped out spring practice, but Duke's David Cutcliffe is coping with it and thriving in the uncertainty. "It’s kind of like being in a game right now, having to make decisions and go like crazy to make it be the right decision. I like the intensity."

ShawnKrest

Duke May Be Adding Walk-On Cason Pierce

Greensboro Day forward Cason Pierce announced that he would be joining Duke as a preferred walk-on, although he later deleted the tweet. Read more

ShawnKrest

Most-Talented Duke Team Countdown: Outside the top 40

Our countdown of most-talented Duke teams continues with some recent teams that are moving up the list rapidly, including the Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum teams. Read more

ShawnKrest