Duke Completes Flip on Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Duke’s first of three National Signing Day victories occurred at 8:11 AM, when athlete Da’Quan Johnson completed his flip to the Blue Devils.

The 5-foot-11.5, 175-pound prospect out of Flomaton, Alabama is a 3-star recruit rated No. 1,820 in the class and No. 146 at athlete, according to 247Sports. He was the Alabama Class 3A Back of the Year as a junior, ran for more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for 1,900 yards and 23 scores. He committed to Troy prior to the season, picking the Trojans over offers from South Alabama, Army and Southern Miss.

Duke began its push in early December, extending a scholarship offer on Dec. 3. Johnson took an official visit to Duke—his only official visit of the recruiting process—that weekend. About a week later, he announced that he was decommitting from Troy.

Johnson played both ways in high school. Whether at quarterback or running back, Johnson is dangerous with the ball in his hand. He has the quickness to avoid contact as he weaves up the middle on RPOs, but he also doesn’t shy away from defenders. Over and over in his highlight film, he bounces off of potential tacklers or lowers his shoulder and runs through to gain yards after contact. He has the speed to leave defenders behind once he gets into space as well.

Johnson might end up playing safety in college, however. That’s where Troy intended to use him, and he shows excellent anticipation and closing speed on defense, as well as the willingness to lay a lick on a ballcarrier.

Duke's welcome video after his signing refers to Johnson as a DB, so it appears he's bound for safety, as expected.

Football

