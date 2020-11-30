SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke-Florida State is Off, Blue Devils Now Playing Miami on Saturday

ShawnKrest

Duke’s football season took another unexpected twist on Sunday night.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a change to Duke's football schedule for Saturday, Dec. 5. The Blue Devils will now host No. 10 Miami, instead of their original opponent Florida State.
The Seminoles had a COVID outbreak on the team that forced the postponement of Saturday’s game against Virginia hours before kickoff. Reportedly, Florida State had just 44 scholarship players available. Many of them required a 14-day quarantine, which meant FSU’s personnel issues would have continued for next weekend’s game.

Miami also lost its opponent for next week when Wake Forest had to postpone the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Duke was scheduled to play Wake a week ago, but that game had to be cancelled due to positive tests and contact tracing on the Demon Deacons roster.

Duke and Miami usually play every year as members of the ACC Coastal Division. The COVID-necessitated rewriting of this year’s ACC schedule seemed to force an interruption in that series. It was going to be the first time since 2004, Miami’s last year in the Big East, that the two teams didn’t meet.

No information was given on whether the Florida State game was postponed or cancelled outright, but, with the Seminoles still needing to make up games with ACC Championship Game contender Clemson and bowl game candidate Virginia, it seems unlikely that Duke would be the choice for a Dec. 12 make-up game, and the Blue Devils have already refused to play on Dec. 19, due to the need to get players home for the holiday break.

Saturday's game will kick off at 8 p.m. and be broadcast live on the ACC Network.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K on Duke freshmen DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson

Duke freshmen DJ Steward and Jalen Johnson led the way in the opening win over Coppin State. Coach K discusses the newcomers, including what they still need to work on

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson Discusses His Big Game Against Coppin State

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opened his career with 19 points, 19 rebounds five assists and four blocks against Coppin State. He discusses his huge game and how he plans to cut down on turnovers

ShawnKrest

Duke at Georgia Tech Gameday Open Thread

Duke plays for the first time in three weeks, Saturday night at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will be without linebacker Rocky Shelton, who didn't make the trip due to COVID protocol

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List Update: Coppin State

Duke's freshmen made their debut on the Scoring list and the rest of the career rankings. And it was a very bad night for Shelden Williams, who got passed on a number of them

ShawnKrest

Postgame Wrap: Thoughts on Duke-Coppin State

Here are thoughts on what went well and what needs work in Duke's tighter than expected opener against Coppin State

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the season against Juan Dixon and Coppin State in a nearly empty Cameron Indoor Stadium. We'll have observations and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest

Duke vs. Coppin State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke opens its season on Saturday against Coppin State, 266 days since its last game--the longest gap between Blue Devil games since 1982. It also marks Coppin coach Juan Dixon's return to Cameron

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Extra Year of Eligibility is Great ... For Some Guys

The NCAA ruled that this year won't count against eligibility, which means seniors can return for another season. Duke's David Cutcliffe says that's not a done deal for everyone, though

ShawnKrest

Duke RB Commit Trent Davis Named SI All-American Finalist

Duke running back commitment Trent Davis may not have been named to SI All-American's initial watch list for the class of 2021. But 1,100 yards in seven games has a way of changing minds, and Davis was named to a finalist for SI All-American

ShawnKrest

Mobile Georgia Tech Quarterback a Challenge for Duke Defense

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims is a mobile quarterback, but Marquis Waters says the Duke defense can put him on the ground. Waters also discusses the frustration of the Wake game getting canceled.

ShawnKrest