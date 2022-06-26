Skip to main content
Fun while it lasts: Duke football recruiting class in top 25

Fun while it lasts: Duke football recruiting class in top 25

Is Duke football becoming a recruiting power?

Duke football mascot (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Is Duke football becoming a recruiting power?

While folks are reading this, chances are another three-star 2023 recruit is committing to the Duke football program.

Already, the Blue Devils boast 14 pledges from the class, spanning several positions and consisting of 12 three-stars plus a pair of unrated prospects. All but two of those 14 have hopped on board this month alone; four have joined the club since Saturday.

As a result of the sudden recruiting flurry in Durham under first-year head coach Mike Elko, who took over the reins in January, Duke has entered relatively unchartered territory for the program.

Yes, the Blue Devils now sit just inside the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings. No, that's not a typo.

Among ACC schools, they trail only Clemson (No. 4), Louisville (No. 13), Wake Forest (No. 18), and Boston College (No. 22).

What the Duke football class needs to remain in the top 25

Duke's No. 24 ranking is sure to slip into the land of mediocrity if the coaches don't soon snag someone with higher than a three-star rating. After all, they and their Boston College counterparts have the only collections in the top 25 without a single four-star or five-star.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RELATED: Five-star Duke target sporting Blue Devil gear

And it's still early on the 2023 recruiting trail. Consider that the highest-ranked 2022 class without a four-star or five-star in tow was No. 46 Illinois.

In other words, winding up in the top 25 with nothing but three-star prospects and lower is unheard of these days.

So although the undeniable momentum is nothing short of encouraging, it must spread into four-star territory for the Blue Devils to make a newsworthy splash when it's all said and done.

The highest-ranked Duke class this century was No. 32 in 2016.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football recruiting updates.

Duke basketball
Recruiting

Clear as day: Elite prep wants Duke offer

By Matt Giles58 minutes ago
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Four-star recruit picks Seminoles over Blue Devils

By Matt Giles20 hours ago
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Seven Duke alums land NBA opportunities

By Matt GilesJun 24, 2022
Duke basketball
Basketball

Perfect fits: Blue Devils arrive at NBA Draft in style

By Matt GilesJun 23, 2022
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Duke holds 'dream school' advantage for No. 1 recruit

By Matt GilesJun 23, 2022
Duke basketball
Basketball

Wendell Moore may spoil NBA Draft green-room parties

By Matt GilesJun 23, 2022
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Unexpected twist: Duke makes final six for coveted prospect

By Matt GilesJun 22, 2022
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke to face former Blue Devil in Durham

By Matt GilesJun 21, 2022