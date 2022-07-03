Duke football added to its deep 2023 class on Sunday morning with a commitment from College Station (Texas) running back Marquise Collins.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound three-star is the 22nd addition to the Blue Devil collection. At No. 617 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he is the fourth highest-ranked member of Duke's bunch, consisting of 19 three-stars and three unrated prospects.

But in Collins' eyes, he's the difference-maker. At least that's what he seemed to imply when talking to Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris:

"They're looking for change right now. No one is going that can really take over the program. I'm coming to change the program."

Marquise Collins also suggested to Nick Harris that his relationship with Mike Elko, who spent four years as the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M before landing the Duke job in December, played a significant part in his decision:

"Since he got there, he's been hitting me up with love. He's been recruiting me hard and staying on me for a minute. I knew of him before. I knew his son, though. I was talking to his son most of the time until we go more on the recruiting side of things when I talked to him more."

Collins continued:

"You gotta just know him. There's something about him. He's serious about when he wants to get something done."

Harris referred to Collins as a "statistical machine," noting his 2,826 yards on the ground and 39 touchdowns as a junior for a team that finished runner-up at the Texas 5A Divison I level.

He is Duke's first pledge from the Lone Star State in the Mike Elko era. Chances are he won't be the last.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football recruiting updates.