Duke Football Has 67 ACC Honor Roll Players

A total of 67 Duke football players made the ACC Honor Roll.

Duke led the conference with a total of 572 athletes, from all sports, on the Honor Roll.

The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

Duke football ranked third in the conference with honor roll players:

Wake Forest – 72

Clemson – 71

Duke – 67

Virginia – 55

Louisville – 54

Georgia Tech – 45

Miami – 41

Florida State – 39

Syracuse – 35

Boston College – 33

North Carolina -32

Pitt -32

NC State – 30

Virginia Tech -30

Duke had one player—quarterback Quentin Harris—make the ACC Honor Roll for the fifth time.

Twelve made the list for the fourth time—Zach Baker, Scott Bracey, Ben Wyann, Ryan Wolitzer, Jacob Morgenstern, AJ Reed, Julian Santos, Tim Skapek, Xander Gagnon, Tre Hornbuckle, Myles Hudzick and Scott Jones.

Eighteen players made their third honor roll: Mark Birmingham, Tristan Westover, Jaylen Miller, Lee Rodio, Liam Smith, John Taylor, Will Taylor, Michael Carter II, Rakavius Chambers, Matthew Cone, Elijah Deveaux, Ben Frye, Jackson Hubbard, Daniel Karlin, Steve Mann, Damani Neal, Aaron Wright and Chris Katrenick.

Eleven players made the honor roll for a second time: Robert Nelson, Jake Bobo, Jordan Waters, Marquis Waters, Zach Thomson, Cole Carteaux, Mataeo Durant, Zamari Ellis, Noah Gray, Joe Hardison and Brandon Hill.

Twenty five players made their first honor roll: Jack Griffin, Patrick Leitten, Michael Larbie, Trevor Horton, Casey Holman, Anthony Hinton, Darrell Harding Jr., Charlie Ham, Luca Diamont, Jack Colyar, Jaylen Coleman, Dewayne Carter, Antone Williams, Gavin Spurrier, Matt Smith, RJ Oben, Eli Pancol, Josh Blackwell, Aaron Young, Porter Wilson, Drew Jordan, Aeneas Peebles, Michael Reese, Jacob Rimmer and Mason Russell.