BlueDevilCountry
Duke Football Players Express Support of Black Lives Matter

ShawnKrest

Duke’s football team released a statement on the death of George Floyd at the hands of police and the nationwide protests that resulted.

The statement was posted on the program’s Twitter account with the caption “We stand together #BlackLives Matter”

It reads, “To Duke Football Fans, Alumni and Family,

“The players of Duke Football have come together in solidarity to voice our outrage and condemnation of the overwhelming abuse and murder of unarmed innocent Black men and women in this country. Duke Football is a family, and the Black members of our family are not safe.

“This country was built with certain liberties in mind, but for too long, many have suffered under the weight of system racism and white supremacy. The issues associated with institutionalized racism and police brutality that Black people face every day in America are unacceptable and must change. It is no longer enough to be non-racist; we must be explicitly anti-racist. Until these systems are addressed and rectified, no amount of caution can keep Black people safe.

“Collectively, we must acknowledge our own complicity to the status quo and commit to finding change. By recognizing and learning from the tragedies of the past and present, we believe that all of us have the responsibility to take action moving forward.”

The statement concluded with a quote from Desmond Tutu.

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

