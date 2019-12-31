Duke Top Football Moments of the Decade: No's 2 and 1

We put a bow on the top Duke Football moments of the decade with another bowl win and the unquestionable biggest regular season win in decades for the Blue Devils.

2. Pinstripe Bowl Champions:

The Blue Devils had been to bowl games for three straight seasons and come home with nothing but polo shirts and frustration. In 2012, a last-minute collapse in Charlotte cost Duke the Belk Bowl. In 2013, it was a late Texas A & M rally in the Chick fil-A bowl. And in 2014, Arizona State scored late to take the Sun Bowl from Duke.

In 2015, the Blue Devils returned to the postseason, heading to the Big Apple to play Indiana in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Duke jumped out to a 10-0 lead behind an 85-yard Shaun Wilson run. Then, a basketball game broke out. There were three ties and five lead changes before the two teams hit the 60 minute mark tied at 41.

It was Duke that had the late heroics, with Thomas Sirk running in a touchdown to tie things with 41 seconds left.

Ross Martin hit a field goal in overtime, and Indiana’s kick attempt sailed over the goal post and was ruled wide right, giving Duke it’s first bowl win in 54 years.

1. Jamison Crowder’s catch beats the Heels:

“They left us too much time!”

That was coach David Cutcliffe’s message to the Blue Devils on the sideline after Gio Bernard scored on a short pass from Bryn Renner to give UNC a four-point lead with 3:12 remaining in the 2012 matchup with the Tar Heels.

Duke had led since midway through the first quarter, by as much as 14, before the Heels stormed back and appeared destined for another win in the rivalry game.

Instead, Sean Renfree moved Duke down the field and hit a fourth-down pass from the five yard line to Jamison Crowder, streaking across the end zone. Duke won, taking the Victory Bell for the first time since 2003 and becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 1994.