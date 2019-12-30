Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

Our countdown of the top football moments of the decade goes past the halfway mark today, with a colorful win over a rival and a bowl victory.

6. The bell is painted dark blue in 2016:

When UNC beat Duke at Wallace Wade in 2014, the Tar Heels caused thousands of dollars in damage to the visiting locker room while painting the Victory Bell, awarded to the winner of the rivalry game, their shade of blue.

To avoid that happening again, when the game returned to Wallace Wade in 2016, UNC announced that, from now on, the bell would be painted half Carolina Blue, half Duke Blue, to avoid a repeat of the spray-paint damage.

Clearly, No. 15 Carolina was planning on winning the game against the 3-6 Blue Devils, and some Carolina players went as far as to post photos of themselves buying light blue paint on Twitter, presumably to violate the new “no paint” rule.

After several days of outcry, UNC A.D. Bubba Cunningham announced that his two-tone bell idea was dead. He tweeted the news, ending with the hashtag #Paint It Up.

Cunningham's Heels never got the chance to paint it up as freshman Daniel Jones led an upset of Carolina, winning by 1. Coach David Cutcliffe announced that the bell would be professionally painted dark blue.

5. Quick Lane Bowl Champions:

The Blue Devils returned to the postseason after a one-year absence in 2017. While Duke's previous bowls in the 2010s were down-to-the-wire nail biters, the Quick Lane Bowl against Northern Illinois was its first blowout.

Duke scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, then two more just before half to get a comfortable lead, then had 10 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to a 36-14 win over NIU.