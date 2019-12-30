DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

Our countdown of the top football moments of the decade goes past the halfway mark today, with a colorful win over a rival and a bowl victory.

6. The bell is painted dark blue in 2016:

When UNC beat Duke at Wallace Wade in 2014, the Tar Heels caused thousands of dollars in damage to the visiting locker room while painting the Victory Bell, awarded to the winner of the rivalry game, their shade of blue.

To avoid that happening again, when the game returned to Wallace Wade in 2016, UNC announced that, from now on, the bell would be painted half Carolina Blue, half Duke Blue, to avoid a repeat of the spray-paint damage.

Clearly, No. 15 Carolina was planning on winning the game against the 3-6 Blue Devils, and some Carolina players went as far as to post photos of themselves buying light blue paint on Twitter, presumably to violate the new “no paint” rule.

After several days of outcry, UNC A.D. Bubba Cunningham announced that his two-tone bell idea was dead. He tweeted the news, ending with the hashtag #Paint It Up.

Cunningham's Heels never got the chance to paint it up as freshman Daniel Jones led an upset of Carolina, winning by 1. Coach David Cutcliffe announced that the bell would be professionally painted dark blue.

5. Quick Lane Bowl Champions:

The Blue Devils returned to the postseason after a one-year absence in 2017. While Duke's previous bowls in the 2010s were down-to-the-wire nail biters, the Quick Lane Bowl against Northern Illinois was its first blowout.

Duke scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, then two more just before half to get a comfortable lead, then had 10 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to a 36-14 win over NIU.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Darkest Basketball Memories of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

Two more NCAA losses are next on the countdown of low points for Duke basketball in the 2010s. While the on-court loss was bad enough, each loss was made worse by off-court drama. Read more.

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 6 and 5

ShawnKrest

The countdown of top moments of the 2010s continues with an ACC title and a milestone win for Coach K. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 8, 7

ShawnKrest

Duke returned to regular bowl games in the 2010s, but in the early going, annual bowl appearances were also paired with annual heartbreaking losses. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Quinn Cook

ShawnKrest

The third member of the Duke All-Decade team for the 2010s (Duke Lifer Edition) is point guard Quinn Cook, who was the heart and soul of the 2015 champs. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jabari Parker

ShawnKrest

The player who set most of Duke's freshman records (since broken by the first two members of the One-and-Done team) is the third member of the All-Decade squad for the 2010s. Read more.

Vernon Carey: "Coach Gave Us a Motivational Speech"

ShawnKrest

Duke came out slowly against Brown, which led to an angry Coach K challenging his team, or, as Vernon Carey put it, giving them "a motivational speech." Watch.

Coach K: Tre Jones To Practice With Contact on Sunday

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones couldn't rehab his ankle injury while he was home for the holidays, so Duke decided to hold him out of the Brown game. He's expected to practice fully on Sunday. Read more

Duke Scoring List: Brown Update

ShawnKrest

Current Blue Devil Joey Baker got passed on the scoring list, as did Marques Bolden, Harry Giles and Chase Jeter. Read more.

Coach K: Joey Baker Suffered From "Starter's Disease"

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker got his first career start against Brown but struggled with his shot, something Coach K feared might happen, especially after he also struggled the day before in practice. Watch

Coach K: "Not Having Tre Hurts Everybody"

ShawnKrest

Duke started slow against Brown, earning a scolding from Coach K. Here is Mike Krzyzewski's opening statement about the win. Read more.