Duke at Florida State: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Tallahassee to face Florida State in the 2020 regular season finale.
Author:
Publish date:

In a 2020 college football season featuring wild and unexpected twists and turns, the final Saturday of the regular season is no different. Duke has an opportunity to accomplish something never before done in the history of Blue Devil football: knock off Florida State. 

The Seminoles come into today's game having not played in almost a month. Their last game was a 38-22 loss to North Carolina State on November 14 in Raleigh. 

Each team has two victories to their credit. The Blue Devils hold wins over Syracuse (38-24) and Charlotte (53-19) while the Seminoles beat North Carolina (31-28) and Jacksonville State (41-24).

The Blue Devil offense will be looking to get back on track a week after being blanked 48-0 at home by Miami. That shouldn't be a problem as Florida State ranks last in the ACC in total defense and 13th in points allowed. Not only that, but the Seminoles are severely depleted on both sides of the ball. 

On offense, the Seminoles get back quarterback Jordan Travis who has missed the previous six quarters of game action. Similar to last week against Miami's D'Eriq King, the Blue Devil defense will have their hands full with Travis, who is an electric athlete.

A historic win on the road would give Chase Brice positive momentum heading into his senior year.

Tune in at 4:00pm ET to join us as we keep track of the Blue Devils and Seminoles in the regular season finale. 

The game will air on the ACC Network.

