BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Gets Commitment From QB Riley Leonard

ShawnKrest

Duke got a commitment from 2021 quarterback Riley Leonard, when the passer from Fairhope, Alabama announced his intentions on Twitter.

Leonard becomes the tenth commitment in Duke’s 2021 class and the second quarterback, joining three-star Jordan Moore, who committed five weeks earlier.

Leonard is a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder who is rated a three-star by Rivals. He’s the No. 32 prospect in the state of Alabama. 247Sports has not rated Leonard yet. He picked up offers from Syracuse, Nebraska and Vanderbilt in May, in addition to the Blue Devils.

He had more than 1,200 passing yards last season on 59 percent passing accuracy. He also ran for nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns.

He is also a promising basketball prospect who averaged nearly 21 points, 8.5 rebounds two blocks and two steals per game last season. Leonard had picked up mid-major offers to play that sport in college from UAB, Missouri State and North Alabama, among others.

Leonard had been torn between playing basketball or football in college but the sudden rush of offers from Power Five schools seems to have helped tip the scales.

“It’s pretty random,” Leonard told AL.com last week of his sudden flurry of offers. “As soon as one happened, it’s kind of been a snowball effect. Those schools had been in touch with me for a while. They wanted me to go to camp, but obviously I couldn’t because of the pandemic. So, they took a chance and offered, and I’m just really thankful and blessed for the opportunities.”

“Riley is a real easy kid to sell,” Tim Carter, his coach at Fairhope, told AL.com. “He’s athletic, he’s intelligent, he’s competitive and he has the size requirements that they look for at that level. He’s not just tall. He can run and jump. All of those factors are what you look for in a quarterback.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Brice: "Who Better to Work With Than Coach Cutcliffe?"

Duke graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice said that coming to Duke was "a business decision to develop my skills." He also discussed life as a Clemson backup while appearing on a webinar on quarterbacking.

Pat Ragazzo

Duke Offers Once-In-Lifetime Experience to Help With COVID Relief

Duke Basketball is helping to raise money for COVID-19 relief by offering a once-in-a-lifetime two-day experience with the team. The winner will get to attend practice, shoot-around and team meal, then the UNC game.

ShawnKrest

Adam Silver, Jay Bilas on Youth Sports

Former Blue Devils Jay Bilas, Lindsey Harding and NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed their experiences with youth sports and the importance of kids trying several sports while developing.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas on Michael Jordan: I Saw What Relentless Looks Like

Jay Bilas arrived at Duke the year after Michael Jordan won the National Championship up the road at UNC. The two battled in pickup games and in the sport's biggest rivalry for two years.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas: I Played For Arguably the Best That's Ever Done It

Former Blue Devil Jay Bilas hosted the NBA's Leadership Conference and discussed the key components of a great leader, based, in part, on his experience with Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

ShawnKrest

Lindsey Harding on Being an NBA Player Development Coach

Former Blue Devils women's player Lindsey Harding is now coaching on the staff of the NBA Sacramento Kings. She explains what she does for the team and talks about her coaching philosophy.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski: No Sport Takes Care of Its Players Like the NBA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sees plenty of players in college who leave for the pros too soon, and he thinks the new G League developmental team will help. "There’s no other sport that takes care of its players as well as the NBA.”

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Jacob Allen

Duke is still recruiting 2021, but the Blue Devils have also started making offers to 2022 standouts. One of the first to hear from Duke was left tackle Jacob Allen, a reclassified freshman who is already attracting plenty of attention.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Lindsey Harding Goes From WNBA Player to NBA Coach

Former Duke star Lindsey Harding never expected to become a coach. In college, her coach used to punish her for not talking enough in practice. Still, she's ended up coaching the best men's players in the world as an assistant for the NBA's Kings.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star Georgia Corner Cameron Bergeron

Three-star defensive back Cameron Bergeron has the speed to play corner in college and the ball instincts and willingness to hit of a safety. So it makes sense that Duke, who looks for versatility in its secondary, offered him.

ShawnKrest