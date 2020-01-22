BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Lands Three 2021 Recruits

ShawnKrest

Duke got a quick start to its class of 2021 recruiting with three commitments in a 24-hour span.

The run started with Duke getting a commitment from three-star defensive end Aaron Hall on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound pass rusher is a hometown kid, from Southern Durham High, just miles from Duke.

Duke offered Hall in November. He’s also heard from Virginia and Virginia Tech since then. Hall’s commitment sent recruiting services scrambling, as many didn’t have him in their database when he announced he was headed to Duke.

Hall’s highlight film begins with him playing offense, where he’s effective at slot, tight end or wide out, thanks to his size and quickness. The same skills serve him well at end. He rarely beats a blocker with classic pass rush moves, instead getting around them without any contact, thanks to quick change of direction and skilled footwork. He can also bounce off block attempts to get around linemen. If that fails, he simply shoves them aside.

Hall appears to be a raw talent, but one with a promising skill set.

Hall was followed by Andrew Jones, an unrated lineman out of Pfafftown, NC’s Reagan High. Jones is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds. He chose Duke over offers from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Illinois.

Jones made the decision at a Junior Day at Duke over the weekend.

Jones’ highlights begin with him blocking on a kickoff return, something not often seen in college lineman prospects. He’s small for the offensive line, although he looks like he could easily add weight to his frame. What he lacks in beef, he makes up in nastiness. His goal on each play seem to be to block his defender to the ground, and Jones often succeeds.

The final player in the feeding frenzy was Anthony “Tre” Freeman, an unrated linebacker from Northern Durham, again, across town from Duke. Like the other prospects, he was unheralded and unrated by the recruiting sites.

Freeman chose Duke over offers from East Carolina and Wake Forest. He’s a two-way player who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Freeman also made up his mind on Junior Day but didn’t announce until mid-week.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Gets Back on Winning Track With Rout of Miami

The Blue Devils snapped a two game winning streak with a 30-point rout of Miami, Duke's second 30-point win over the Hurricanes this month. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Duke Unveils 2020 Football Schedule

The Blue Devils face eight bowl teams and play on two weeknights in the 2020 football schedule, released on Wednesday. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Miami Update

Trevon Duval and Shavlik Randolph get passed, plus appearances on other lists by Tommy Amaker, Grant Hill and JJ Redick. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Miami at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Miami takes on Duke in a matchup of two teams on two-game ACC skids. We’ll have courtside updates all night.

ShawnKrest

Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke confirmed the hiring, reported last week, of Greg Frey as the team's offensive line coach. Frey has coached line in the power five for 12 seasons and replaces Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

Wendell Moore broke a bone in his hand on Jan. 4 and had surgery two days later. Two weeks into his recovery, he still has "a few weeks" to go. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Sbolden1

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dan the Fan

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

Joey Baker went nose-to-nose with Darius Perry after the Louisville player sent Cassius Stanley to the floor. Baker said he's friends with Perry and it wasn't a big deal. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's a Long Journey

Duke has lost back-to-back games in the ACC, against more experienced teams. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke needs to get older. "It's a long journey." Watch

ShawnKrest