Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

ShawnKrest

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh was named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in the nation.

Wohlabaugh, in his third year with Duke after transferring from Ohio State, has also been named preseason fourth-team All-ACC by Athlon Sports. He has started 18 of his 22 games with Duke over the last two years. He is one of nine ACC players on the list.

This is the 75th anniversary season for the Outland Trophy.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.

The distribution of watch list candidates is spread well among the conferences – behind the 14 from the SEC and 12 from the Big Ten are the Pac-12 with 11 and the Atlantic Coast (9), followed by the Mountain West (7), Big 12 (6), the Independents (6), and the American Athletic, Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt with five each. The list includes 32 offensive tackles, 21 offensive guards, 17 defensive tackles and 15 centers.

G Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
G Blaise Andries, Minnesota
OT Kayode Awosika, Buffalo
G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame
G Deonte Brown, Alabama
G Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan
OT Jackson Carman, Clemson
OT Larnel Coleman, UMass
OT Sam Cosmi, Texas
OT Coy Cronk, Iowa
C Keegan Cryder, Wyoming
OT Jake Curhan, California
C Drew Dalman, Stanford
OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
OT D’Antne Demery, FIU
G Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)
G Corey Dublin, Tulane
OT Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
C James Empey, BYU
OT Parker Ferguson, Air Force
C Jaelin Fisher, Charlotte
G Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
G Kendrick Green, Illinois
G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C Noah Hannon, Appalachian State
C Bryce Harris, Toledo
C Trey Hill, Georgia
OT Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State
C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
G Baer Hunter, Appalachian State
OT Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OT Alaric Jackson, Iowa
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
G Zion Johnson, Boston College
OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OT Brandon Kipper, Oregon State
G Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force
OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OT Walker Little, Stanford
OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
G Cain Madden, Marshall
DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Temple
OT Ilm Manning, Hawai’i
OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
G Cade Mays, Tennessee
OT Dan Moore, Texas A&M
OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt
OT Thayer Munford, Ohio State
C Josh Myers, Ohio State
DT Lorenzo Neal, Purdue
DT Dion Novil, North Texas
DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois
C Dylan Parham, Memphis
C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
DT Dom Peterson, Nevada
OT Ben Petrula, Boston College
DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama
C Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech
OT Teton Saltes, New Mexico
G Cole Schneider, UCF
DT Jordon Scott, Oregon
OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU
OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
G Trey Smith, Tennessee
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
DT Darius Stills, West Virginia
DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
OT Jaylon Thomas, SMU
DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU
G O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
DT Jay Tufele, USC
DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
OT Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin
G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
G Dohnovan West, Arizona State
DT Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State
C Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke

