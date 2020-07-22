Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh was named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in the nation.

Wohlabaugh, in his third year with Duke after transferring from Ohio State, has also been named preseason fourth-team All-ACC by Athlon Sports. He has started 18 of his 22 games with Duke over the last two years. He is one of nine ACC players on the list.

This is the 75th anniversary season for the Outland Trophy.



The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021.



The distribution of watch list candidates is spread well among the conferences – behind the 14 from the SEC and 12 from the Big Ten are the Pac-12 with 11 and the Atlantic Coast (9), followed by the Mountain West (7), Big 12 (6), the Independents (6), and the American Athletic, Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt with five each. The list includes 32 offensive tackles, 21 offensive guards, 17 defensive tackles and 15 centers.

G Jack Anderson, Texas Tech

G Blaise Andries, Minnesota

OT Kayode Awosika, Buffalo

G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

G Deonte Brown, Alabama

G Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan

OT Jackson Carman, Clemson

OT Larnel Coleman, UMass

OT Sam Cosmi, Texas

OT Coy Cronk, Iowa

C Keegan Cryder, Wyoming

OT Jake Curhan, California

C Drew Dalman, Stanford

OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

OT D’Antne Demery, FIU

G Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio)

G Corey Dublin, Tulane

OT Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma

OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

C James Empey, BYU

OT Parker Ferguson, Air Force

C Jaelin Fisher, Charlotte

G Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

G Kendrick Green, Illinois

G Kenyon Green, Texas A & M

C Noah Hannon, Appalachian State

C Bryce Harris, Toledo

C Trey Hill, Georgia

OT Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State

C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

G Baer Hunter, Appalachian State

OT Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OT Alaric Jackson, Iowa

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

G Zion Johnson, Boston College

OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OT Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

G Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force

OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OT Walker Little, Stanford

OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

G Cain Madden, Marshall

DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Temple

OT Ilm Manning, Hawai’i

OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

G Cade Mays, Tennessee

OT Dan Moore, Texas A & M

OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt

OT Thayer Munford, Ohio State

C Josh Myers, Ohio State

DT Lorenzo Neal, Purdue

DT Dion Novil, North Texas

DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

OT Alex Palczewski, Illinois

C Dylan Parham, Memphis

C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

DT Dom Peterson, Nevada

OT Ben Petrula, Boston College

DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

C Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech

OT Teton Saltes, New Mexico

G Cole Schneider, UCF

DT Jordon Scott, Oregon

OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU

OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

G Trey Smith, Tennessee

DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

DT Darius Stills, West Virginia

DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

OT Jaylon Thomas, SMU

DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

DT Jay Tufele, USC

DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

OT Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

G Dohnovan West, Arizona State

DT Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State

C Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke