Duke CB Josh Blackwell: Keep Applying Pressure

Duke’s defensive backs are still getting used to a new coach. Former DB coach Derek Jones left the team in February for Texas Tech and was replaced by Chris Hampton.

The secondary got a taste of Hampton’s style in spring practice, but since it was cut short by the pandemic after three days, preseason camp is the players’ first extended exposure to Hampton in practice.

“They both bring the energy to practice,” cornerback Josh Blackwell said of his former and current position coaches. “Coach Hampton is a very energetic guy, but I think he brings a lot more technique coaching. He’s very hands-on with us. I like the guy a lot. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s very smart, very tangible. He’s good at instilling what a cornerback should be, especially in the ACC, and hopefully, at the next level. He’s a great guy. We all love him. Hopefully, we can make him proud this year.”

With less than three weeks until the season starts, Blackwell is focusing on the keys for the defense in the remaining portion of fall camp.

“Keep applying pressure,” he said. “We get into this habit of kind of getting lax when it comes to most (of us). I think if we keep applying pressure and stay in it, we’ll be fine. And injuries kind of affected us (last year), me especially, but I think that’s just part of it. We’ve got guys that are going up. They got meaningful reps in the past. They’ll step in and replace, if need be. I would say just keep applying pressure and play like it’s our last game, honestly.”