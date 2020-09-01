Duke Learns Kickoff Times, Networks for First Two Games

Duke now knows the times for its first two games of the season after the Atlantic Coast Conference finalized the schedules for Week One and Week Two.

The Blue Devils' season opener on Sept. 12 at Notre Dame is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBC. This will be Duke’s first appearance on NBC since the Blue Devils’ last trip to South Bend, on Sept. 24, 2016, a game won by the Blue Devils, 38-35. Duke's game with Notre Dame marks the teams' seventh all-time meeting. The Fighting Irish won the last matchup, at Wallace Wade Stadium, just a season ago. Duke is 2-4 all-time against the Irish, 1-3 in South Bend.

Duke plays in Week Two on Sept. 19, opening its home schedule with a game against the Boston College Eagles. The game was given a 12 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast live on RSN. This is Duke’s first RSN game since last season’s loss at North Carolina, on Oct. 26. The Blue Devils have had eight RSN appearances in the last three seasons. Duke is 4-4 in those games but has won just one of its last five.

Boston College is on the schedule for the first time since 2015. During the teams' most recent outing, the Blue Devils registered a 9-7 win in Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is 3-4 all time against the Eagles, 1-1 at home and is riding a two-game winning streak.

Duke’s kickoff times and network assignments will be announced weekly during the season.