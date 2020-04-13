BlueDevilCountry
Duke a Long Shot, But Not the Longest, In the ACC Coastal

ShawnKrest

It’s early, and no one knows how long the offseason might last, but sports books are beginning to speculate on the 2020 NCAA football season. The folks at BetOnline have set their odds for divisional races for each of the FBS conferences.

The experts aren’t very optimistic about Duke’s chances in the ACC Coastal Division, which is bad news for Duke fans, unless they’re looking to make some money playing a longshot.

Duke has 14 to 1 odds to win the Coastal, which is the sixth-longest odds in the seven-team division.

Miami is the early favorite at 2 to 1.

Two teams share the next spot. North Carolina and Virginia Tech are both 5 to 2.

The last two Coastal Division champions are tied for the fourth spot. Pitt and Virginia both have odds of 10 to 1.

The only team with longer odds than the Blue Devils is Georgia Tech, which has long odds indeed, at 100 to 1.

Odds to Win Coastal Division of ACC

Miami Florida 2/1

North Carolina 5/2

Virginia Tech 5/2

Pittsburgh 10/1

Virginia 10/1

Duke 14/1

Georgia Tech 100/1

The Coastal Division is not quite as tightly packed.

Odds to Win Atlantic Division of ACC

Clemson 1/15

Florida State 14/1

Louisville 14/1

Wake Forest 25/1

Syracuse 40/1

Boston College 66/1

NC State 66/1

Duke is scheduled to play Wake Forest and NC State from the Atlantic.

Here are the favorites from the other conference divisions around the nation.

AAC East

UCF 2/5

AAC West

Memphis 4/5

Big Ten East

Ohio State 1/2

Big Ten West

Wisconsin 4/7

C-USA East

Florida Atlantic 5/4

C-USA West

UAB 5/4

MAC East

Buffalo 10/11

MAC West

Central Michigan 11/4

Toledo 11/4

Western Michigan 11/4

MWC Mountain

Boise State 4/9

MWC West

San Diego State 3/2

Pac-12 North

Oregon 4/5

Pac-12 South

USC 3/2

Utah 3/2

SEC East

Georgia 10/11

SEC West

Alabama 4/5

Sun Belt East

Appalachian State 1/3

Sun Belt West

Louisiana 1/6

