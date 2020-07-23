BlueDevilCountry
Duke Loses RB Prospect Malachi Thomas to Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest

Duke’s search for a running back in the class of 2021 continues after one of the Blue Devils’ targets committed to an ACC Coastal Division rival.

Duke has commitments from four skill position players in the class of 2021—two quarterbacks and two wide receivers. The Blue Devils have yet to land anyone at the running back position, however.

Duke coaches hoped Malachi Thomas of Hartwell, Georgia’s Hart County High would be the answer. The Blue Devils offered the six-foot, 180-pounder last month.

Thomas chose Virginia Tech, however, announcing the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

Thomas has not been rated by many of the major recruiting services, and Power Five teams just began taking more of an interest in him this summer.

Duke offered after Thomas had already released his 10 finalists. In addition to Tech, it included Kansas State, ECU and App, as well as Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, UCF and Western Kentucky.

Thomas has certainly done enough on the field to merit attention from top programs. Last season, playing both ways for Hart County, he won the Offensive Player of the Year Award for his region, rushing for 1,942 yards and adding 638 yards receiving and 282 return yards, scoring 36 touchdowns. On defense, he had two sacks, two tackles for loss and an interception. Thomas was chosen for the Georgia Junior Bowl all-star showcase, where he scored on a 37-yard catch.

Duke has offered close to 20 backs in the class, although, just a half dozen are still uncommitted.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
djbmaven
djbmaven

Oh my. Thomas is quick!

