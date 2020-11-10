Duke's Lummie Young IV Undergoes Achilles Surgery

Duke redshirt junior safety Lummie Young IV underwent surgery on Monday to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon suffered in Saturday's game against North Carolina. He will be out of action indefinitely.



The Anderson, S.C., native saw action in five games, making four starts, this season. He recorded 26 tackles and one forced fumble while also intercepting one pass. In 24 career games, Young IV has accumulated 81 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one pass breakup and one caused fumble.

Prior to the UNC game, coach David Cutcliffe praised Young’s attitude. Young was forced to miss the first half of the game against Charlotte due to a targeting call in the second half of the NC State game.

“You could expect him to be really irritated about sitting out,” Cutcliffe said. “He was so positive. I think I was more irritated than he was. He was so positive, so energized all week long and he’s missed some other time with injury. I think Lummie is one of those examples of coming into his own. It’s his time. On a developmental program like we are it’s his time to take that next step. It’s his season to take that next step. What I like is he’s worked really hard. He had an offseason surgery that’s been successful. He’s worked really hard to get back to where he is. You start reaping the benefits of good preparation. Even knowing he was going to miss the first half, his practice was outstanding. He was ready. I think his practices displayed what you saw in the second half of that game.

