Duke Makes Top Six for 2021 Defensive Lineman Devin Lee

Three-star defensive lineman Devin Lee announced his top six teams. The 6-foot-3, 274-pounder from McDonough, Georgia’s Ola High made the announcement on Twitter, although he pointed out that his recruitment was still “100% open.”

Lee is the No. 984 prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. They also have him rated the No. 53 defensive tackle (although he often lined up at defensive end for Ola) and No. 86 in the state of Georgia. Rivals, who had Lee listed as a strongside defensive end, rated him No. 84 in the state.

Duke was one of the first teams to offer Lee, in early March. Since then, he’s attracted nearly three dozen offers.

Lee’s top six included the Blue Devils, along with Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and NC State.

The top six includes just two teams—Duke and NC State—who were in his top eight, announced in late April. Among the top eight who dropped by the wayside were Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, UAB, Kansas State and Illinois.

Power Five teams that didn’t make the cut include Arizona State and Syracuse. Non Power Five teams that were cut include App State, FAU, Houston and Memphis.

Lee had 26 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks last season. He also added 53 tackles and blocked a field goal attempt. He’s explosive off the line, getting past blockers and into the backfield with impressive speed. He’s also able to finish the tackle once he meets the quarterback or ball carrier in the backfield.