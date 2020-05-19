BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

ShawnKrest

Three-star receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce continues to narrow his college choices. A month after releasing his top 15, the the 6-foot, 163 pounder out of Dillon, South Carolina released his top 12.

The 247Sports network ranks him the No. 475 player in the class of 2021 and the No. 78 wide receiver. Rivals has him ranked No. 33 as an athlete.

Duke made the cut, along with ACC rivals Louisville, Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Rounding out the top dozen are Arkansas, TCU, West Virginia, Baylor, USC and Michigan State.

Teams in his April 18 top 15 list that didn’t make the cut to 12 were Virginia, Kansas State, East Carolina, and Coastal Carolina. Top 12 team Michigan State was not in the original 15. The Spartans offered him at the end of April.

Huggins-Bruce reportedly has an official visit scheduled for Virginia Tech in June, which, will likely need to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down college campuses.

He had 50 catches for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, leading Dillon to the state championship game. It was his third straight trip to the title game. His team took home the crown in his freshman year, after Huggins-Bruce had a 99-yard touchdown reception in the game.

Huggins-Bruce began his football career as a quarterback, which gives him the big-picture vision and football IQ to always seem to be in the right spot. His highlight film is filled with plays where he helps his team move the chains and extend the drive, instead of focusing solely on deep balls.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have speed and playmaking ability. Many of his touchdown highlights start behind the line of scrimmage as he takes jet sweeps and wide receiver screens on long and winding paths to the end zone, breaking tackles and weaving around defenders.

Huggins-Bruce has told local media in South Carolina that he hopes to get an offer from the Gamecocks, which could shake up his methodical selection process if it comes through.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Gets Commitment From QB Riley Leonard

Three weeks ago, quarterback Riley Leonard wasn't sure if he was going to play basketball or football in college. Several Power Five offers later, his mind is made up and he's headed to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: "Who Better to Work With Than Coach Cutcliffe?"

Duke graduate transfer quarterback Chase Brice said that coming to Duke was "a business decision to develop my skills." He also discussed life as a Clemson backup while appearing on a webinar on quarterbacking.

Pat Ragazzo

Duke Offers Once-In-Lifetime Experience to Help With COVID Relief

Duke Basketball is helping to raise money for COVID-19 relief by offering a once-in-a-lifetime two-day experience with the team. The winner will get to attend practice, shoot-around and team meal, then the UNC game.

ShawnKrest

Adam Silver, Jay Bilas on Youth Sports

Former Blue Devils Jay Bilas, Lindsey Harding and NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed their experiences with youth sports and the importance of kids trying several sports while developing.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas on Michael Jordan: I Saw What Relentless Looks Like

Jay Bilas arrived at Duke the year after Michael Jordan won the National Championship up the road at UNC. The two battled in pickup games and in the sport's biggest rivalry for two years.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas: I Played For Arguably the Best That's Ever Done It

Former Blue Devil Jay Bilas hosted the NBA's Leadership Conference and discussed the key components of a great leader, based, in part, on his experience with Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

ShawnKrest

Lindsey Harding on Being an NBA Player Development Coach

Former Blue Devils women's player Lindsey Harding is now coaching on the staff of the NBA Sacramento Kings. She explains what she does for the team and talks about her coaching philosophy.

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski: No Sport Takes Care of Its Players Like the NBA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sees plenty of players in college who leave for the pros too soon, and he thinks the new G League developmental team will help. "There’s no other sport that takes care of its players as well as the NBA.”

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Jacob Allen

Duke is still recruiting 2021, but the Blue Devils have also started making offers to 2022 standouts. One of the first to hear from Duke was left tackle Jacob Allen, a reclassified freshman who is already attracting plenty of attention.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Lindsey Harding Goes From WNBA Player to NBA Coach

Former Duke star Lindsey Harding never expected to become a coach. In college, her coach used to punish her for not talking enough in practice. Still, she's ended up coaching the best men's players in the world as an assistant for the NBA's Kings.

ShawnKrest