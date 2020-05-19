Duke Makes Top 12 Cut For 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Three-star receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce continues to narrow his college choices. A month after releasing his top 15, the the 6-foot, 163 pounder out of Dillon, South Carolina released his top 12.

The 247Sports network ranks him the No. 475 player in the class of 2021 and the No. 78 wide receiver. Rivals has him ranked No. 33 as an athlete.

Duke made the cut, along with ACC rivals Louisville, Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Rounding out the top dozen are Arkansas, TCU, West Virginia, Baylor, USC and Michigan State.

Teams in his April 18 top 15 list that didn’t make the cut to 12 were Virginia, Kansas State, East Carolina, and Coastal Carolina. Top 12 team Michigan State was not in the original 15. The Spartans offered him at the end of April.

Huggins-Bruce reportedly has an official visit scheduled for Virginia Tech in June, which, will likely need to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down college campuses.

He had 50 catches for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, leading Dillon to the state championship game. It was his third straight trip to the title game. His team took home the crown in his freshman year, after Huggins-Bruce had a 99-yard touchdown reception in the game.

Huggins-Bruce began his football career as a quarterback, which gives him the big-picture vision and football IQ to always seem to be in the right spot. His highlight film is filled with plays where he helps his team move the chains and extend the drive, instead of focusing solely on deep balls.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have speed and playmaking ability. Many of his touchdown highlights start behind the line of scrimmage as he takes jet sweeps and wide receiver screens on long and winding paths to the end zone, breaking tackles and weaving around defenders.

Huggins-Bruce has told local media in South Carolina that he hopes to get an offer from the Gamecocks, which could shake up his methodical selection process if it comes through.