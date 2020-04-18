BlueDevilCountry
Duke Makes Top 15 For Three-Star 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

ShawnKrest

Three-star receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is still early in his decision process, but the 6-foot, 163 pounder out of Dillon, South Carolina released his list of early leaders in his recruitment.

The 247Sports network ranks him the No. 471 player in the class of 2021 and the No. 79 wide receiver.

Fifteen schools made the list, which Huggins-Bruce said represented the “Top (15) schools (I’m) high on as of now.” He also pointed out that his recruitment is “still open to all schools.”

Duke made the list, along with ACC rivals Louisville, Georgia Tech, NC State, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Also in the top 15 are Baylor, TCU, Arkansas, Kansas State, West Virginia, East Carolina, USC and Coastal Carolina. He indicated to his home-state paper that he’s waiting for an offer from South Carolina.

Huggins-Bruce reportedly has an official visit scheduled for Virginia Tech in June, which, obviously, may be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most college campuses.

He had 50 catches for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, leading Dillon to the state championship game. It was his third straight trip to the title game. His team took home the crown in his freshman year, after Huggins-Bruce had a 99-yard touchdown reception in the game.

Huggins-Bruce began his football career as a quarterback, which gives him the big-picture vision and football IQ to always seem to be in the right spot. His highlight film is filled with plays where he helps his team move the chains and extend the drive, instead of focusing solely on deep balls.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have speed and playmaking ability. Many of his touchdown highlights start behind the line of scrimmage as he takes jet sweeps and wide receiver screens on long and winding paths to the end zone, breaking tackles and weaving around defenders.

The plays where he’s at his best seem to be those that Duke fans would be very familiar with, and Huggins-Bruce appears to be a strong fit for the Blue Devil offense. Duke will have to beat out more than a dozen other suitors and hope that it can overcome the pull of the hometown team, if South Carolina eventually comes through with an offer as well.

