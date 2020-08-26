SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri: Shaka Heyward a Breakout Leader

ShawnKrest

Duke is thin at several positions, including linebacker and running back. Often, a team will shift players from a position of depth—such as Duke’s secondary—to try to fill holes elsewhere, but co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri says the Blue Devils haven’t resorted to that in training camp.

“We haven’t done any of that right now as far as a complete overhaul of positions,” he said. “But we’ve definitely in different packages put guys into spots and cross-trained them to try to make sure—always our goal is to have the best 11 on the field. It’s our job to do that however someone’s attacking us—they have extra hats in the box or extra hats in coverage, based on what guys are doing to us. No complete overhaul of position, but we’ve cross-trained.”

Guerrieri also discussed a candidate for breakout player on his defense.

“A guy that’s in middle of our defense,” he said. “You guys have seen Shaka Heyward play, but his growth from his first start against Alabama to where he is today. Tremendous growth, not only as a football player, physically and mentally but as a leader of our defense. He’s a guy that you’ll see—kind of the heart and soul of what we do in the middle of our defense. He has not disappointed throughout camp. He’s a young guy that you’ll see continue to grow and take a real leadership position.”

On area where Duke needs to improve on defense is against the run game.

“We’ve done a three-year study—’17, ’18 and ’19—similar systems, how we’ve performed against the run and pass,” he said. “Points against, third down. So we’ve done an extensive study in the down time we’ve had with players not on campus. Our run defense has been a big point of emphasis, shoring that up. We can’t just let somebody run the football against us. We’re making something that wasn’t as strong stronger while continuing to grow what we’ve done against the pass, making sure both those things are at a high, high level. Our strengths better still be strengths, while anything we’ve been weaker before has to become strength.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Defensive Coordinator Matt Guerrieri Ready to Get Creative With Schemes

Duke co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri is always high energy and optimistic, but he's even moreso, thanks to depth and talent at edge rusher and the secondary, which will allow him to get creative with defensive schemes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore: Coach Wants to Get Up and Down a Lot More

Duke is still doing individual workouts to keep players safe during the pandemic, but despite not playing together, Wendell Moore Jr. thinks Coach K will have the team going at a much faster pace this year

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Leads Three Duke Players in Mock Draft

Chris Rumph II, Jack Wohlabaugh and Noah Gray were all selected in a seven-round mock of the entire NFL Draft earlier this week. Here's a look at where the trio are projected to be headed.

ShawnKrest

Trent Davis Commits to Duke

Duke landed a commitment from class of 2021 running back Trent Davis. The Attalla, Alabama ball carrier rushed for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, but the Blue Devils were the first Power Five school to offer.

ShawnKrest

by

John Garcia Jr.

Duke to Open Season With No Fans in Attendance

Duke announced that its athletic teams would start the fall seasons with no fans in attendance for home games. Only essential game management personnel and broadcast media will be allowed.

ShawnKrest

by

Thesloth

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: Keep Applying Pressure

Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell is excited about the secondary's new position coach and think the defense needs to just keep the pressure up and avoid letdowns heading into the season

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Impressed With Duke's Offense

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is calling the plays for the offense his season, and that's given him a closer look at that side of the ball. He breaks down each position group prior to Saturday's first scrimmage.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Playoffs Update: End of the Road For Lance Thomas

Jayson Tatum passed several luminaries, including Christian Laettner, Grant Hill and Art Heyman on the Duke Playoffs list, while it was the end of the road in Lance Thomas's first trip to the postseason

ShawnKrest

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. on the NABC Committee's First Meetings

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. was chosen for the first-ever NABC Players Advisory Council, and he says the group has gotten right to work, meeting twice already in just over a week

ShawnKrest

Duke CB Josh Blackwell: We're Confident Against Anybody We Play

Duke returns two starting cornerbacks in Josh Blackwell and Leonard Johnson and also returns Mark Gilbert, back after battling injuries for two years. Needless to say, they are a confident group

ShawnKrest