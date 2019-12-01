Duke
Too Little Too Late as Duke Beats Miami

ShawnKrest

It was the epitome of too little, too late. Duke quarterback Quentin Harris connected with Jalon Calhoun on a 49-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, putting the Blue Devils up 27-17. Amazingly, it was Duke’s first double-digit lead since October 12, 353 minutes of football earlier.

At almost exactly the same time, Michigan State ran out the clock to beat Maryland and wrap up its sixth win of the season. The Spartans became the 78 team to become bowl eligible, meaning that there would be no room for any five-win teams.

None of the players knew it yet, but Duke, at the top of the list of the five-win programs, had just minutes left in its season.

“People are asking about bowl games,” coach David Cutcliffe said afterward. “I don’t think that’s going to happen. The mathematics worked against us this year.”

At times in the second half of the season, it seemed like everything was working against the Blue Devils. The offense slumped. The defense wore down, and the team endured a prolonged losing streak which kept it from reaching the six-win plateau after a 4-2 start to the year.

Instead of preparing for the postseason and developing younger players with extra practice time, Duke will start the evaluation process, to see what went wrong and what changes need to be made.

“When you don’t play in a bowl game, it’s a miserable feeling,” Cutcliffe said. “Our staff, our players are going to assess how things went and we have a lot of work. Right now, I’m focused on how hard we’re willing to work.”

Duke vs. Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Updates and analysis from Duke's Senior Day game against Miami.

Winthrop Coach: "You Can't Tiptoe Into the Lion's Den"

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey knew his chance to surprise Duke was gone when the Blue Devils were upset on Tuesday, so he got his team ready to out-tough them. Watch him discuss his game plan

Winthrop Coach to Krzyzewski: My Great Grandkids Will Know I Coached Against You Here

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey wasn't satisfied with his team's loss to Duke. He said they didn't come there to sight-see, and, in fact, he told his players not to take cell phone pictures in Cameron. Then he got the chance to meet Coach K. Watch

Cutcliffe: Preparing For Thanksgiving Week Games "Can't Be the Same Week"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke coach David Cutcliffe acknowledged that he needed to alter the team's schedule for Thanksgiving week, since there were no classes and the players were virtually alone on campus. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Koby Quansah

ShawnKrest
0

Duke linebacker Koby Quansah is the team's leading tackler and heart of the Blue Devil defense. He's preparing for his final home game as a Blue Devil and still isn't sure when the emotion of Senior Day will hit him. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Dylan Singleton

ShawnKrest
0

Duke starting safety and second leading tackler Dylan Singleton is ready for his final game at Wallace Wade Stadium. "It's a crazy moment." Watch

Duke Shakes Off Upset, Tops Winthrop

ShawnKrest
0

Duke went from No. 1 in the country to national punchline with its upset loss on Tuesday. On Friday, the team needed to heal its damaged confidence. Read more

Coach K Suffered Health Issue Prior to Stephen F. Austin Loss

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a shocking upset loss to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. Following a win on Friday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said he suffered from some type of health issue that day and was "not himself" and "not good". Watch

Duke's Cassius Stanley Likely Out Through Christmas With Hamstring Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley went down in the second half of the Blue Devils' win over Winthrop. Initial fears were that he'd injured his knee, but team doctors now think it's just a muscular injury to his hamstring, which will keep him out through Christmas. Watch Coach K's comments on the injury

Duke vs. Winthrop: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke takes the floor for the first time since a shocking home loss to Stephen F. Austin, and the Winthrop Eagles are the lucky team that gets to face an angry Blue Devils team. We'll be here with updates and analysis all night long.