Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke vs. Miami: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke faces Miami in Wallace Wade Stadium on Senior Day with slim hopes of giving the senior class one more game still alive.

The Blue Devils need to win their fifth game of the year, against the Hurricanes, then do some scoreboard watching. With West Virginia and App State both winning last night and eliminating TCU and Troy, respectively, the Blue Devils now need seven of the remaining eight five-win teams to lose. That will leave the bowls one six-win team short, opening a spot for Duke to get a bid.

First, however, Duke needs to win to send its senior class out on a high note. The pregame ceremony will allow fans to bid farewell to quarterback Quentin Harris, linebacker Koby Quansah and safety Dylan Singleton, among others, including a half dozen juniors who will be getting their Duke degrees and moving on. The most prominent names  from that group are receiver Scott Bracey and kicker AJ Reed.

It's wet and cold at Wallace Wade, with temperatures falling from the high to mid 40s. It rained much of the day, and, while there's currently no precipitation, there's a good chance it will start again after kickoff.

There are bowl scouts in attendance, both to check out Duke and Miami, who is already eligible. Representatives from the Belk and Independence Bowls are expected to be here, as well as scouts from the Giants, Ravens and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winthrop Coach: "You Can't Tiptoe Into the Lion's Den"

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey knew his chance to surprise Duke was gone when the Blue Devils were upset on Tuesday, so he got his team ready to out-tough them. Watch him discuss his game plan

Winthrop Coach to Krzyzewski: My Great Grandkids Will Know I Coached Against You Here

ShawnKrest
0

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey wasn't satisfied with his team's loss to Duke. He said they didn't come there to sight-see, and, in fact, he told his players not to take cell phone pictures in Cameron. Then he got the chance to meet Coach K. Watch

Cutcliffe: Preparing For Thanksgiving Week Games "Can't Be the Same Week"

ShawnKrest
0

Duke coach David Cutcliffe acknowledged that he needed to alter the team's schedule for Thanksgiving week, since there were no classes and the players were virtually alone on campus. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Koby Quansah

ShawnKrest
0

Duke linebacker Koby Quansah is the team's leading tackler and heart of the Blue Devil defense. He's preparing for his final home game as a Blue Devil and still isn't sure when the emotion of Senior Day will hit him. Watch

Senior Day Spotlight: Dylan Singleton

ShawnKrest
0

Duke starting safety and second leading tackler Dylan Singleton is ready for his final game at Wallace Wade Stadium. "It's a crazy moment." Watch

Duke Shakes Off Upset, Tops Winthrop

ShawnKrest
0

Duke went from No. 1 in the country to national punchline with its upset loss on Tuesday. On Friday, the team needed to heal its damaged confidence. Read more

Coach K Suffered Health Issue Prior to Stephen F. Austin Loss

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a shocking upset loss to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday. Following a win on Friday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said he suffered from some type of health issue that day and was "not himself" and "not good". Watch

Duke's Cassius Stanley Likely Out Through Christmas With Hamstring Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley went down in the second half of the Blue Devils' win over Winthrop. Initial fears were that he'd injured his knee, but team doctors now think it's just a muscular injury to his hamstring, which will keep him out through Christmas. Watch Coach K's comments on the injury

Duke vs. Winthrop: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke takes the floor for the first time since a shocking home loss to Stephen F. Austin, and the Winthrop Eagles are the lucky team that gets to face an angry Blue Devils team. We'll be here with updates and analysis all night long.

David Cutcliffe on Casey Holman's Fast Recovery From Neck Injury

ShawnKrest
0

Duke lineman Casey Holman had a scary moment when he went down with an apparent neck injury. He was motionless on the field for several minutes and was carted off on a stretcher. But he started the next game. Coach David Cutcliffe discusses the timeline for treating the injury. Watch