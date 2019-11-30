Duke vs. Miami: Gameday Open Thread

Duke faces Miami in Wallace Wade Stadium on Senior Day with slim hopes of giving the senior class one more game still alive.

The Blue Devils need to win their fifth game of the year, against the Hurricanes, then do some scoreboard watching. With West Virginia and App State both winning last night and eliminating TCU and Troy, respectively, the Blue Devils now need seven of the remaining eight five-win teams to lose. That will leave the bowls one six-win team short, opening a spot for Duke to get a bid.

First, however, Duke needs to win to send its senior class out on a high note. The pregame ceremony will allow fans to bid farewell to quarterback Quentin Harris, linebacker Koby Quansah and safety Dylan Singleton, among others, including a half dozen juniors who will be getting their Duke degrees and moving on. The most prominent names from that group are receiver Scott Bracey and kicker AJ Reed.

It's wet and cold at Wallace Wade, with temperatures falling from the high to mid 40s. It rained much of the day, and, while there's currently no precipitation, there's a good chance it will start again after kickoff.

There are bowl scouts in attendance, both to check out Duke and Miami, who is already eligible. Representatives from the Belk and Independence Bowls are expected to be here, as well as scouts from the Giants, Ravens and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.